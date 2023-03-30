Lithium price slides on supply and demand concerns

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Thursday 8:07 PM
1 views
Molten metal
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

A new type of Lithium-ion battery and the end of Chinese support for the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry could weaken global demand for Lithium. At the same time 8.5 million tons of lithium, equivalent to 10% of the current world reserve, were recently found in a deposit in Iran. The price of Lithium Carbonate, the essential raw material, halved in anticipation of lower demand and increased supply.

For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/

The overproduction of batteries at the end of 2022 to take advantage of subsidies drove battery producers to have unsustainably high inventories and prompted the sale of goods at a steep discount with sharp capacity cuts at manufacturers in all streams of the supply chain.

Lithium Carbonate Price, Chinese Yuan Per Ton

Lithium Price

Source: Trading Economics

Cheaper Lithium-ion battery

The world’s largest Lithium-ion battery producer, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a leading Chinese battery manufacturer, recently announced that it plans to start mass production and delivery of a new type of Lithium-ion battery, ‘M3P’, which could be cheaper that traditional nickel and cobalt containing batteries, while offering 15% higher energy density than today’s ‘LPF’ Lithium-ion phosphate batteries (which have over the last several years eaten into nickel and cobalt containing battery market share).  

M3P batteries will replace the iron component of an LFP battery with a mix of zinc, aluminum and manganese. CATL have arguably moved towards this new battery chemistry and away from solid-state batteries citing it has found it challenging to come up with a technologically feasible and competitive product based on solid-state batteries (given the increased usage of lithium as a raw material).

If M3P offers a cheaper alternative than batteries which contain nickel/cobalt, and higher performance than LFP batteries at modestly higher price, they could offer an attractive market proposition. There will of course be a necessary lead-time to build manufacturing capacity,  supply chain, and to prove OEM manufacturers’ acceptance.

Competing Sodium-ion batteries

Another longer-term challenge for lithium demand could emerge from greater use of competing Sodium-ion batteries in Electrical Vehicles (EVs). Last month, Chinese automaker JAC unveiled a test version of its Sehol E10X EV car using sodium-ion cells. However, Lithium-ion batteries are pretty much the only batteries that power EV's at this stage.

EV vehicle demand still strong

China halted incentives for the EV auto sector last year, hitting battery demand. Battery producers were left with large inventories such that they cut capacity and sold product at a discount. However, lithium-ion batteries are still dominant in light EV passenger vehicles where sales are forecasts to remain strong (33% up in 2023, but slowing from 66$ in 2022 and over 100% in 2021.)

Light Passenger EV Sales Forecast, 2023

EV Car Demand

Source: StoneX.

Analysis by Natalie Scott-Gray, Senior Base Metals Analyst.

Read more of Natalie’s thoughts at StoneX Market Intelligence at https://my.stonex.com/

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Today 07:32 PM
Silver forecast: Metal heading to $25?
Today 05:03 PM
Oil up again, Indices flat on rate uncertainty
Today 04:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq enters a bull market: US Open
Today 12:51 PM
Copper outlook: Metal sets for potential rally
Today 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Oil up again, Indices flat on rate uncertainty
By:
Paul Walton
Today 04:21 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 04:33 PM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Markets tread water, with Oil and Gold higher
      By:
      Paul Walton
      March 28, 2023 07:14 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Precious moments: Did Gold just remind financial markets’ what it’s there for?
        By:
        Paul Walton
        March 28, 2023 12:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.