Market Brief Buck Rallies Back US Stocks Tick Lower

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 7, 2020 4:07 PM
4 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
bitcoin

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • US data: The ISM Services PMI report printed at 55.0 vs. 54.5 expected. The employment subcomponent, a key leading indicator for Friday’s NFP report, came in at 55.2, down a touch from last month’s 55.5 reading. Separately, Factory Orders (Nov) fell -0.7% m/m vs. a -0.8% drop eyed. The November trade deficit came in at -$43.1B, roughly in-line with -$43.7B anticipated.
  • FX: The US dollar was the day’s strongest currency (though it remains below some key short-term resistance levels). The Australian dollar was the weakest major currency in risk-off trade.
  • Commodities: Oil shed -1% on the day as there were no new developments in the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. Gold and silver ticked higher after early losses, while bitcoin surged 5% to break back above $8,000.
 
  • US indices closed modestly lower on the day. European indices were mixed, with rallies in Germany’s DAX and Italy’s MIB offsetting losses in the UK’s FTSE and Spain’s IBEX.
  • Materials (XLB) was the strongest major sector today; REITs (XLRE) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Tesla (TSLA) rallied 4% after delivering its first vehicles made in China.
    • Micron Technology (MU) surged 9% on an upgrade from analysts at Cowen.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Indices roll over on Recession Fears, Gold sparkles
Yesterday 05:30 PM
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 01:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
Yesterday 01:45 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Michigan confidence
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Yesterday 08:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:54 PM
    Trend trading: strategies, indicators and examples
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 08:00 AM
      Australian flag
      Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 11, 2023 03:03 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 11, 2023 01:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.