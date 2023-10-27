Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:37 AM
amazon_01
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Welcome to Markets 4x4, post delivered daily by 4pm in Sydney detailing the key macro themes from the Asian session.

Here’s what you need to know for <insert date>

Amazon earnings releases pressure valve

Battered and bruised yesterday, seeing the MSCI Asia-Pac index slide to lows not seen since November 2022, Asian equities found rare respite to end the week, helped by positive analyst reactions to Amazon and Intel’s third quarter earnings reports. Chipmakers and tech names were the standout performers, mirroring the performance seen in US futures.

Middle Eastern skirmishes sends crude higher

Skirmishes between US and Iranian-aligned forces in Syria ensured crude oil continued its rollercoaster ride, sending WTI crude higher by more than 1%, largely reversing much of Thursday’s weakness. Using F-16 fighters, the US destroyed weapons and ammunition facilities, responding to attacks made on its facilities in Syria and Iraq. Markets are rightly concerned about a potential escalation in hostilities across the wider Middle Eastern region.

Market of the day: WTI crude oil

Despite continued hostilities, crude hasn’t looked convincing for a while now, struggling to push towards $90+ to test the highs struck in September. However, more recently, $83 has become an important level on the hourly chart, repelling attempts to push prices lower in the past few days. Those considering long positions could use dips below $83 for entry, with a stop just below $82 for protection. On the topside, keep an eye on downtrend resistance running from the high set late last week. It’s nothing major yet but worth watching regardless. On the topside, $84.50 and 85.25 are the first levels to watch. The double-top around $89.65 looms as a key test should the current bounce turn into a more pronounced move. As things stand, RSI and MACD suggest momentum is turning higher.

crude oct 27

Australian inflation expectations rising sharply

Even with Australia’s Big Four banks forecasting a November rate hike from the RBA, markets are not yet convinced, continuing to put the odds of an increase in the cash rate to 4.35% at less than 50%. While futures traders are wavering, one noticeable development has been a sharp increase in market-based inflation expectations with 10-year breakevens – which measures the expected annual inflation rate over the next decade – lifting to nearly 20 basis points above the midpoint of the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target. Not de-anchored by any stretch, but one to keep an eye on.

au bei 10 oct 27

Source: Refinitiv 

Tokyo inflation turns up the heat on BOJ YCC

Underlying inflationary pressures in Tokyo accelerated unexpectedly in October, suggesting a similar outcome may be seen nationally when Japan’s next inflation report arrives in three weeks’ time. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will no doubt be taking note as policymakers prepare for the October monetary policy meeting next week, an event where speculation is building surrounding a potential change to the bank’s yield curve control (YCC) program.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: FX Equities Bonds Commodities

Latest market news

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
Today 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Today 01:33 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise after AMZN pleases, inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FX articles

japan_07
USD/JPY: Big call looms for BOJ YCC as Tokyo inflationary pressures heat up
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:08 AM
    japan_06
    Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 04:26 AM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      AUD/USD: Tumbles as RBA rate hike bets slashed, eyes fresh 2023 lows
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 25, 2023 10:59 PM
        trading floor
        Markets 4x4: What caught our eye during Asian trade
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 25, 2023 04:47 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.