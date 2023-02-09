Mexican CPI should confirm 25bps for Banxico

February 9, 2023 5:05 PM
30 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Mexico’s CPI released earlier today showed that January inflation increased to 7.91% YoY vs an expectation of 7.89% YoY and a prior reading on 7.82% YoY.  Note that the CPI print rose for the second month in a row after a large drop from September 2022 at 8.7% YoY.  In addition, the Core inflation rate increased to 8.45% YoY vs an expectation of 8.41% YoY and a prior reading of 8.35% YoY.  Core inflation is approaching cycle highs from November 2022 at 8.51% YoY.  The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) meets later today and is expected to hike rates by 25bps to bring the benchmark policy rate to 10.75%, which would be the 14th consecutive hike in rates.  However, after a drop in inflation in Q4, CPI is on the rise again.  The Bank of Mexico has been mirroring the Fed’s rate hikes since June 2022.  But one must consider that Banxico may have to do more with its inflation beginning to rise again. 

On a weekly timeframe, USD/MXN has been moving lower since making pandemic highs in early April 2020 at 25.7836.  The pair had been making lower highs, while it held support between roughly 19.50 and 19.75 from late November 2020 to late December 2022.  USD/MXN finally broke aggressively below the support level in early January and reached support at the prior lows from just before the pandemic began in February 2020 near 18.5235.

Weekly USD/MXN Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, USD/MXN formed a channel within the falling triangle, and the pair still remains in it as price has pushed below the triangle. USD/MXN tested the 18.5235 level twice since January 15th and bounced each time.  On February 6th, the price pierced the 50 Day Moving  Average but fell back below it.  USD/MXN has been trading in a range between 18.5081 and 19.2907 since.

Daily USD/MXN Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Bank of Mexico meeting could decide the next move of USD/MXN.  If there is a dovish hike, the pair could test the recent highs at 19.2907, then the bottom of the previous support zone at 19.5205.  Just above the range sits the 200 Day Moving Average at 19.8183.  However, if the central bank hikes with an indication that there is more to come, USD/MXN could take out the recent lows.  Below there, price can fall to the lows of February 2020 at 17.9315, then the bottom trendline of the channel near 17.7550.

With inflation on the rise once again in Mexico, will Banxico deliver a hawkish 25bps hike?  If so, if may mean new lows for USD/MXN.  Below 18.5081 the pair could be on its was to 17.9315!  Manage risk accordingly.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD MXN CPI

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
Today 03:09 AM
Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Yesterday 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Yesterday 11:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 11:43 AM
    channel_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 11:42 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:38 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 07:36 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.