Mexican Peso Technical Analysis: USD/MXN Scales the 20.00 Wall

Despite a reversal from two-year highs last week, bulls have continued to push in USD/MXN although the pair is notably lagging EUR/USD and USD/JPY for pricing in USD-strength over the past week.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
November 13, 2024 3:54 PM
mexico_02
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Mexican Peso, USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • The immediate reaction to last week’s election was weakness in USD/MXN, with the pair pushing back below the 20.000 handle, albeit temporarily.
  • That level at the 20-handle has been a big deal for USD/MXN over the past few months, even with the negative roll on the long side of the pair.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

It was a climactic outing in USD/MXN last week on the back of US election results. While the pair initially broke out to a fresh two-year-high, the move couldn’t last, and price soon pulled back below the 20.000 handle that’s become a big deal for USD/MXN over the past few months. Bulls showed up on Friday of last week to push back above that price and in early-trade this week, the topside move has continued.

The net so far has been a strong defense of 20.000, which helped to set the low on the Wednesday after the election following a large retracement. And with one day of testing below that price on the Thursday after, bulls have continued to show a greater and greater hold of control.

 

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart

usdmxn daily chart 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/MXN on Tradingview

 

Mexican Peso Fundamentals: Tradewinds v/s Rates

 

At this point USD/MXN continues to show negative rollover on the long side and positive roll on the short side, given the rate divergence between the two economies.

And while carry can often have an impact on trend, that’s not always the case, particularly when forward-looking fundamentals suggest possible change on the horizon. And given the expectation around Trump’s US-first trade policies, there can be a bearish expectation around that for the Mexican Peso and perhaps even the Mexican economy, as a whole.

But there is a recent script from which to draw, as Trump’s policy pledges haven’t deviated far from his last term and when he was elected in 2016, there was a strong move that developed and held through the 2017 open. But in the six months that followed that move was entirely priced-out and then some, a fact made even more impressive when considering that the Fed was moving into a rate hike backdrop at the time.

So that bearish fundamental expectation around MXN could be perhaps muted a bit if we look at the most recent example, and then consider the fact that even if there is an increase in tariffs, continued growth in the United States and fiscal stimulus could effectively benefit Mexico, on net.

From the weekly chart USD/MXN is currently holding within a rising wedge and that’s a formation often followed with aim of bearish reversals. And over the past week the pair has tracked larger themes of USD-strength quite well. So, if we do see reversion in USD and DXY, this could be an item of attraction on a longer-term basis.

Also of interest on the short side of the pair is the positive roll given the divergence between US and Mexican interest rates. If we do see that USD-weakness theme get a shot-in-the-arm anytime soon, that could be an additional factor to help drive flows for reversal scenarios.

 

USD/MXN Weekly Chart

usdmxn weeekly 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/MXN on Tradingview

 

USD/MXN Strategy

 

While there could be bearish potential in the future, that’s not the case from current price action as buyers have continued to push the envelope higher. And the US Dollar has been in a consistent march-higher, particularly after last week’s FOMC rate decision brought question to the Fed’s rate cut plans for 2025.

Notably, however, while Mexico might be one of the most impacted economies from tariffs, the Peso isn’t currently weakening as quickly as the Euro or even the Japanese Yen. And there is some technical context of note as it’s the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of 2021-2024 move that held the highs last week and remains on the radar as key resistance. That plots at 20.7642, and there’s support at the recent higher-low from prior resistance around 20.3572, which is the spot that bears would need to test though to show some element of control.

 

USD/MXN Four-Hour Chart

usdmxn four hour 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/MXN on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley USD MXN Mexico

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 07:14 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:28 PM
      channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
      USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
      By:
      David Song
      Today 03:56 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Today 02:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.