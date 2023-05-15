Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX rally powers on amidst strong earnings

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Monday 7:24 PM
6 views
Chart showing uptrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Nasdaq 100 takeaways

  • A stronger-than-expected earnings season is supporting the risk-sensitive growth stocks that make up the Nasdaq 100.
  • The index remains in a well-defined uptrend, with room for a continuation toward the 1-year highs near 13,700 in the coming days.
  • At this point, only a reversal back below the 50-day EMA and previous-resistance-turned-support around 12,800 would erase the current bullish bias.

Nasdaq 100 fundamental analysis

As we enter arguably the last major week of earnings season, there’s no denying it: US corporations have, by and large, performed better than most analysts were expecting.

According to the earnings mavens at FactSet, with 92% of S&P 500 companies’ results in the books, 78% have beaten earnings estimates, above the 10-year average of 73%, and 75% of S&P 500 companies have beaten analysts’ revenue estimates (vs. the 10-year average of 63%). These numbers are even more pronounced outside of the financial sector, which has been hit by tightening lending standards and a rising cost of capital amidst on the ongoing “bank walk.”

factsetearningsbeatrate

Source: FactSet

Put simply: Despite some signs of slowing macroeconomic growth, US corporations continue to outperform expectations, and that’s disproportionally supporting risk-sensitive growth stocks, like those that make up the Nasdaq 100 index.

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis – NDX Daily Chart

Against that fundamental backdrop, it’s not surprising that the Nasdaq 100 just saw its highest weekly close since last summer. As the chart below shows, the index is in a well-defined uptrend, with any short-term dips consistently finding support between the rising 21-day and 50-day EMAs since the start of last year.

NASDAQ_100_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_NDX_CHART_20231505

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

Between ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, Fedspeak, retail sales, and retailer earnings, there are still plenty of fundamental events to watch this week, but from a purely technical perspective, the path of least resistance for the Nasdaq 100 remains to the topside, with little in the way of major resistance until the 1-year high near 13,700. At this point, only a reversal back below the 50-day EMA and previous-resistance-turned-support around 12,800 would erase the current bullish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Nasdaq Indices Technical Analysis earnings

Latest market news

Indices bounce on Debt Talk Optimism
Today 05:47 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks rise on debt ceiling optimism
Today 01:17 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:43 AM
S&P 500 Outlook: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
Today 08:55 AM
DAX, Gold outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 08:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Nasdaq articles

Congress building
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks rise on debt ceiling optimism
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:17 PM
    Market chart
    NASDAQ 100 forecast, Gold forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 26, 2023 08:26 AM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: META earnings to decline for 6th straight quarter?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 24, 2023 03:32 PM
        Chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100 index analysis: NDX continues to coil in a bullish flag
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 17, 2023 06:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.