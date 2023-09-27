Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks remain vulnerable despite bounce

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 11:39 AM
2 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nasdaq 100 analysis: No changes in macro backdrop to justify a market rally
  • Downtrend likely to resume amid weak market sentiment
  • Nasdaq 100 technical analysis: Index testing broken support

 

There was a bit of relief rally for global markets in the first half of Wednesday’s session after a bruising sell-off on Tuesday. Given that the recovery has not been supported by any fundamental news or development, I suspect the sellers will come back and drive stock prices lower again. There’s been too much technical damage already to scare away the stock market bears just yet. Dip buyers are thus unlikely to hang around for long. If anything, stock market investors have been slow to react to the macro risks compared to FX and bond markets. This means that there is more room to the downside as more and more investors realise that they are significantly underpricing macro risks.

 

Nasdaq 100 analysis: No changes in macro backdrop to justify a market rally

 

Unless something changes fundamentally to arrest the bond market sell-off, or the rally in US dollar and oil prices, I am expecting to see more losses for the Nasdaq and other global indices. In fact, the US dollar further extended its gains today, largely thanks to the Fed remaining hawkish, elevated bond yields and oil prices, and poor risk appetite across financial markets. The USD/CHF, for example, broke to a new 5-month high, while the GBP/USD slipped below 1.2150 and the EUR/USD closed in on the 1.20 handle. Gold fell below $1900, unable to find much love even though we are in a risk-off environment right now.

 

Markets have struggled in recent weeks amid concerns over rising oil prices and bond yields, subdued economic activity across the global manufacturing sector and still-high inflation in major developed economies. As a result, investors have lost appetite for taking on too much risk. They have been selling stocks and buying dollars. Traders have been happy to sit on the offer and slam asset prices back down each time we see a bit of relief rally. Even gold has fallen this week amid rising bond yields and the dollar. 

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

Nasdaq 100 analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Following Tuesday’s sharp sell-off, the Nasdaq closed below key support around 14615 to 14715 area (see the shaded area on the chart). This was another clear bearish signal to appease the bears and displease the bulls. The Nasdaq and other US indices have been creating lower higher for weeks. Now, we have another lower low and a bearish engulfing candle to take note of. Today’s slight recovery could come to a halt, as the index tests this former support range (14615 to 14715 area). Unless we reclaim this resistance area on a closing basis now, watch out for a continuation of the sell-off today. The risks remain skewed to the downside.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas US Tech 100 Indices

Latest market news

Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
Today 09:27 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:26 AM
USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
Today 05:36 AM
GBP/USD: Looming US data creates squeeze risk for unloved and oversold pound
Today 04:26 AM
ASX 200 analysis: Like it or not, it’s holding above 7k post CPI
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: focus on underlying inflation, fade moves on headline volatility
Yesterday 11:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks remain vulnerable despite bounce
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:39 AM
    recession_05
    Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 09:27 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 07:26 AM
        Research
        USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:36 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.