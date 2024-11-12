Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted at ATH as bulls pause ahead of inflation data

U.S. stocks are set to open muted, easing from record highs as attention shifts away from the elections and back toward economic data. US inflation data is due tomorrow and is the first post-election test for the markets. The economic calendar is quirt today. Instead, attention will be on Fed speakers for further clues over the future path for rates amid solid data & a Trump presidency.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 12, 2024 2:44 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.21% at 44400

S&P futures 0.05% at 6008

Nasdaq futures 0.04% at 21120

In Europe

FTSE -0.84% at 8050

Dax -1.07% at 19240

  • Stocks pause as attention turns to data
  • US inflation data & Fed speakers are in focus
  • Bitcoin eases from 89.5k record high
  • Oil steadies after falling 5% yesterday

Attention turns towards economic data

U.S. stocks are set to open muted, easing from record highs as attention shifts away from the elections and back towards economic data.

The three major indices hit record highs yesterday as investors bought in on optimism that President-elect Donald Trump’s tax cuts and deregulation policies would boost equities.  The market has rallied hard since the election, and bulls are pausing for breath. Stocks like Tesla, which has been an outperformer in the Trump trade, up 40% since the election, are falling back 1% today.

Attention is now turning to US inflation data due tomorrow. This is the first of several data releases this week and could provide further direction over the federal reserves policy path.

Investors have tempered expectations for interest rate cuts over the coming year, citing strong economic data and the possible inflationary impact of some of Trump's core policies.

The market is pricing in a 69% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in the December meeting down from 80% a week ago. This will be the last meeting before the new  Trump administration takes office with an economic policy that could change the outlook for inflation and growth.

Today's economic calendar is quiet, but Fed officials Christopher Waller Thomas Barkin, Neel Kashkari, and Patrick Harker are scheduled to speak today.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

Corporate news

Home Depot is set to open modestly higher after the home improvement chain raised its annual same-store sale forecast. The chain is betting on resilient demand from professional contractors, which it sees offsetting weak spending by households on projects such as kitchen renovations.

Coinbase is falling modestly as it hands back massive gains following Bitcoin's rally to record highs. Yesterday, Bitcoin gained 10%, reaching just shy of 90,000.

 

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq 100 is holding steady below its ATH of 21,239, pulling the RSI away from overbought. Buyers will look to extend the uptrend towards 21,500 and 22k as the next logical targets. Support can be seen at 20,750, with a break below here negating the near-term uptrend, bringing 20k back into focus.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, EUR/USD falls

The USD is extending gains on trade at its highest level since July as the Trump trade continues fueling expectations that the Fed cut rates at a slower pace. Fed speakers and US inflation data tomorrow could provide the next catalyst for the dollar.

EUR/USD has tumbled to a seven-month low on worries over the potential impact of Trump trade tariffs. These tariffs could impact growth, causing the ECB to cut rates more aggressively. German ZEW economic sentiment was weaker than expected on tariff concerns under political certainty in Germany.

GBP/USD has fallen to a four-month low after UK jobs data was weaker than expected. Unemployment rose to 4.3%, up from 4%, vacancies fell, and payrolls dropped by 9,000. Wage growth is also at its lowest level in over two years. However, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill warned that it's still too high for further rate cuts.

Oil steadies after 5% losses yesterday.

Oil prices are edging higher after falling 5% to a 12-day low yesterday. OPEC cut its global forecast for oil demand growth for the fourth straight month on Monday, owing to a slowdown in China, the world's top consumer.

OPEC trimmed Chinese demand growth to 450,000 barrels a day this year and 310,000 next year amid ongoing concerns over the economic picture in China despite recent stimulus measures from Chinese authorities.

While China unveiled $1.4 trillion in stimulus over the weekend, this fell short of what the market was hoping for.

 

Related tags: US Open

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:36 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of a data-heavy week
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:05 PM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of core-PCE data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 27, 2024 02:36 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises despite Trump tariff threats
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 26, 2024 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.