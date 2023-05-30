Nasdaq 100 doesn’t wait to ask ‘are we there yet?’

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 7:55 PM
4 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Aside from a continuing surge in AI stocks boosting the Nadaq 100, stocks were generally mixed this morning as work on the Hill turned to turning the debt ceiling deal into a final agreement in both Houses of Congress. Don’t crack the champagne just yet – the deal isn’t sealed yet. Crude oil prices were down by more than 4% on the growth outlook if the US defaults, and skepticism about further supply cuts this week's OPEC+ meeting.

Debt deal, ‘are we there yet?’

President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy reached a deal on Sunday that suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025, putting off another potential showdown until after the 2024 presidential election. Wall Street hasn’t popped the champagne corks quite yet, so expect more drama. This deal still has to move through Congress this week. Obstacles include a House Rules Committee today, a vote by the full House of Representatives tomorrow, and a Senate vote stretching into the weekend. Expect lots of political show-boating before a deal gets done.

The details of the deal, reported by Reuters, suggests something for all political stripes: capped spending over the next two years; a speeded up permitting process for some energy projects; pulling back unused Covid funds; re-introducing work requirements for some aid programs; and, reducing the amount of money available for the IRS to hire auditors. Nonetheless, interest payments will still eat up an increasing share of the federal budget in the next few years, and growing challenges to paying a rapidly expanding interest obligation will complicate future debt ceiling talks. So, we’re not really ‘there’ yet…

Bottom line – risk-off

Financial markets oscillate between risk-on and risk-off, with the rising VIX index, Wall street’s fear gauge, rising from a recent low of 17 to 18.3. We could move to risk-on this week if the debt ceiling deal is approved, with tech stocks likely to benefit most.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • While the broadly based S&P 500 and Russell 2000 were flat and down 0.6%, respectively, the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%
  • The so-called 'magnificent seven’ AI stocks led the way in tech: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Nvidia
  • The VIX index rose 3.2% to 18.0
  • The FTSE 100 and DAX were off 1.4% and 0.3%, respectively

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index was unchanged against a basket of currencies this morning, after advancing 1% last week
  • Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasury ticked lower, to 4.48% and 3.69% respectively

Commodities

  • Gold prices bounced back after a period of weakness, up 0.7% $1,977 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices fell 4.3%, to $69.5 per barrel, at the low end of the year-to-date trading range
  • Grain and oilseed sectors were mostly lower, reflecting the broader weakness in the commodities

China’s New Development Bank

  • Saudi Arabia is in active talks to join China’s New Development Bank (NDB), also known as the ‘BRICS’ bank intended to service Brazil, India, China and South Africa, in addition to the UAE, Uruguay, Bangladesh, and Egypt
  • These talks are seen as a significant step toward including Saudi Arabia in BRIC as the largest global crude oil exporter
  • That would greatly diversify the financial options of BRIC nations to conduct business with the yuan, displacing the dollar in their transactions
  • Saudi Arabia’s application to join the BRIC coalition is expected to be taken up at the August meeting of the group
  • The NDB just issued its largest yuan-denominated bond Monday, after taking steps to add Saudi Arabia
  • This latest bond is for 8.5 billion yuan ($1.2 billion), indicating an increased demand for issuing and lending based on the yuan

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

DAX outlook: Stocks drop on China – Technical Tuesday
Today 04:30 PM
Euro analysis: Is EUR/USD breaking out after the debt ceiling deal?
Today 02:03 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise on debt ceiling deal
Today 01:04 PM
Gold outlook: Metal rebounds as dollar and yields fall
Today 12:30 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:46 AM
Dow forecast: Where next for Salesforce stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
Today 09:48 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 set to extend 2023 rally?
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 05:21 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
    By:
    Paul Walton
    May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
      Molten metal
      Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 26, 2023 11:44 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 rebounds even as US debt is put on negative watch
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 25, 2023 05:21 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.