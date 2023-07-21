Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 7:29 PM
7 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks were mixed in morning trade as Wall Street continues to digest Q2 earnings reports while monitoring geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea Region – higher oil and food prices could further challenge the Federal Reserve’s ability to hit its 2% inflation mandate through higher commodity prices. Oil was today’s best performer, up 1.4%.

Bottom-line: Risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Market expects 25 basis point hike next week

The Federal Reserve's policy decision next Wednesday is widely expected to see a 25 basis point rate hike, targeting 5.25-5.50%, after a pause at the last meeting. Encouraging data has portrayed a robust economy with some signs of reduced inflation. The market will also focus on tech sector results from Microsoft next week, after uninspiring second quarter updates from Tesla and Netflix hit the Nasdaq index on Thursday.

Russia bombards Ukraine ports

Russia targeted Ukraine port infrastructure for a fourth consecutive night overnight, making it clear that it fully intends to stop movement of grain and other food products through the ports. Russia seems to be following a two-phased plan to do so. First, it is attacking the ports to disable them to the best of its ability, while second, it is creating fear among shippers to keep them from approaching Ukrainian waters. It’s doing so by stating that all ships moving toward Ukrainian waters will be considered as possible carriers of military equipment that would make them potential targets, but it’s also following those statements with reports that it is practicing targeting moving ships and training personnel on taking over ships. This is a clear escalation of the war that will be addressed in a special meeting of the UN Security Council today.

Volatile food and oil prices

The escalation in the Black Sea has brought a fresh round of volatility to world food prices, with added support from India’s ban on rice exports. This raises risks for world food inflation once again, impacting economies around the world, in addition to impacting the ability of people to eat. This week’s developments are not immediately resulting in widespread food shortages, but they significantly reduce the safety net should something happen to reduce Russian wheat shipments. Coinciding with this, Russia will be reducing crude oil exports by 500,00 barrels per day starting next month on top of the 1-million-barrel reduction started this month by Saudi Arabia, on top of the reductions already in place by OPEC+.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Markets fell recovered this morning, led by a 0.4% rise in Nasdaq and the S&P 500, with Russell 2000 unchanged
  • The KBW Bank Index gave up 0.7% after a strong week
  • Global markets fell, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX down by 0.6% and 0.2%respectively, while the FTSE was up 0.2%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was unchanged at 13.5

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies, at 101.1
  • Euro and Sterling cross rates were unchanged, but the Yen rose 1.1%
  • Bonds edged higher, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries at 4.85% and 3.83% respectively

Commodities

  • Crude oil prices rose 1.4% to $76.7 per barrel
  • Silver fell 0.5% to $24.8 per ounce, while gold fell 0.3% at $1,966 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed sector is weaker going into the weekend as farmer selling increases and speculative traders take profits, watching Black Sea headlines and updated Midwest crop forecasts

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Today 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Today 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Today 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Today 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Today 12:15 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
Today 12:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:05 PM
    Research
    Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 19, 2023 07:22 PM
      Research
      Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 18, 2023 09:45 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        Is the Surge in Stocks’ P/Es Justified?
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 17, 2023 07:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.