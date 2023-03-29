Next share price sinks as profits peak

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 8:22 AM
0 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Next delivers record profit

Fashion and homeware retailer Next reported a 8.4% rise in sales to £5.15 billion in the year to the end of January 2023, accompanied with a 5.7% jump in pretax profits to a new all-time record of £870.4 million.

That was ahead of the £5.12 billion of sales and the £860.2 million of profits forecast by analysts.

 

Have growth and profits peaked at Next?

However, it appears growth and profits have peaked.

Next has warned full price sales will fall around 1.5% this year and profits are set to drop 7.6% to £795 million. That is all the more disappointing considering analysts had hoped for profits of £806.2 million.

Next profits have peaked after hitting record highs

‘The year ahead looks like it will be challenging: the combination of inflation in our cost base and top line sales which are likely to edge backwards is uncomfortable,’ said Next in a statement.

The company said the second half will be better than the first, which will come up against tougher comparatives from the year before because unusually warm summer weather coincided with the release of pent-up demand for summer events after the pandemic. Specifically, Next said full price sales will be down 3% in the first half and 0.2% lower in the second.

Next is aiming to deliver £68 million of cost savings this year but this will not be enough to counter a £116 million rise in costs as inflationary pressures continue to push up energy, wages and investment.

Higher costs and lower sales will ultimately eat into its bottom-line.

 

Will Next upgrade its outlook?

Next tends to low-ball its initial view and then upgrade it as it gains more clarity on what lies ahead, although it said in January that that this may not be the case for the year ahead after warning it is ‘concerned some might look at our forecast for 2023 and again assume we are being over cautious’.

Still, Next’s reputation for under-promising and over-delivering and the fact it generated £5 million in extra profit in January alone could keep hopes alive that the outlook will be upgraded. That extra profit came from clearing its end-of-season styles and better than anticipated margins. Next has won applause for how it has managed inventory, which has so far helped protect profitability.

Next also said that selling price inflation will ease more than originally expected this year. Like-for-like price inflation is forecast to rise 7% in the spring and summer, down from its previous expectation of 8%, and rise about 3% in the autumn and winter, just half the previous forecast of 6%. It said this is improving faster than anticipated because of a significant reduction in freight costs and better factory gate prices.

‘Looking through next year to the longer term our prospects feel more positive than they have done for some me. The burdens of the structural change to our industry appear to have eased, our Retail business is a much smaller percentage of the group than it was eight years ago, and its rent and rates bill is slowly adjusting to reflect current levels of retail demand,’ said the company.

 

Where next for the Next share price?

Next shares are still trading well below where they sat before the pandemic, despite the fact sales and profits remain well above 2019 levels. That has been behind Next shares rallying over 50% since bottoming-out almost six months ago. The rally has lost some steam and faced more resistance since shares hit their highest level in over a year around two weeks ago.

News that profits have peaked sent the stock down its lowest level in almost three months this morning, with shares currently down over 5%.

The stock is testing 6,400p, which has emerged as peaks and troughs on several occasions over the past 11 months. This, or possibly the 100-day moving average at 6,324p, should provide some support today. Any more pressure risks pushing it toward the 200-day moving average or a move toward the 5,900p level of resistance we saw in early December.

If it can recapture 6,400p, then the immediate job is to close today’s gap by recapturing 6,654p and then the 50-day moving average.

The Next share price has plunged 5% on news profits have peaked

 

How to trade the Next share price

You can trade Next shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Next’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks UK stocks earnings Earnings season Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

High-frequency trading: what is HFT and how does it work?
Today 07:30 AM
European Open: Alibaba shares rally over 16% on news of company split
Today 05:36 AM
Australia's softer inflation could see the RBA hold rates next week
Today 02:27 AM
Markets tread water, with Oil and Gold higher
Yesterday 07:14 PM
Precious moments: Did Gold just remind financial markets’ what it’s there for?
Yesterday 12:43 PM
US Open: Stocks edge lower in cautious trade
Yesterday 12:17 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 11:24 AM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 08:12 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      The Nasdaq 100 outlook is underpinned by just seven companies
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 27, 2023 03:46 PM
        Next earnings preview: Where next for the Next share price?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 27, 2023 09:10 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.