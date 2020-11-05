NFP Preview Jobs Momentum Slowing as COVID Accelerates

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 5, 2020 10:27 AM
4 views
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Background

While the American public remains enamored with a Presidential election that just doesn’t seem to end, the rest of the financial and economic world continues to turn. In addition to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting later today, the always highly-anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls report is scheduled for release tomorrow morning.

With the election (currently, subject to additional vote counting, elections, and litigation, etc) pointing to a potential Biden White House while the Senate may remain in Republican control, hopes of a massive $2.5T stimulus package are falling. At the same time, the country just set a record with well over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, which could put a damper on hiring activity moving forward. In other words, the US labor market’s improvement may continue to slow as we move toward 2021.

Infographic summarising the important changes in the US economy;. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, there are four historically reliable leading indicators that we watch to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Employment component ticked down to 50.1 from 51.8 last month, signaling essentially flat employment in service sectors.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component rose to 53.2, a 3.6-point improvement over last month’s 49.6 reading.
  • The ADP Employment report printed at 365k, well below last month’s 753k reading and the 650k growth economists were expecting.
  • The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims dipped to 787k, down from last month’s 838k reading.

As we’ve noted repeatedly over the last few months, traders should take any forward-looking economic estimates with a massive grain of salt given the truly unparalleled global economic disruption as a result of COVID-19’s spread. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a potentially worse-than-expected reading from the August NFP report, with headline job growth potentially rising by “just” 400-500k jobs, though with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current state of affairs

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential market reaction

See wage and job growth scenarios, along with the potential bias for the U.S. dollar below:

Earnings < 0.1% m/m

Earnings 0.1%-0.3%

Earnings > 0.3% m/m

< 500k jobs

Strongly Bearish USD

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

500k – 700k jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

> 700k jobs

Neutral USD

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

When it comes to the FX market, the events of the past week have taken the US dollar against its major rivals to test, and in some cases, break below, its lows seen in October. If we see a weaker-than-anticipated jobs report (either on a headline basis or in the average hourly earnings figures), readers may want to consider short trades in USD/JPY, which has broken strong previous support in the 104.00 area and now has little in the way of technical support until closer to 102.00. Conversely, if we see a strong jobs report, traders may prefer short positions in EUR/USD, which is testing previous resistance in the mid-1.1800s after surging more than 200 pips over the last 48 hours.



Related tags: jobs NFP Non-farm payrolls Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Yesterday 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Yesterday 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest jobs articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?
By:
Joshua Warner
March 22, 2023 09:38 AM
    Jobs
    Tech layoffs: Will Big Tech make more job cuts?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    January 24, 2023 07:42 AM
      Apply now highlighted in newspaper
      NFP preview: no signs of a slowing jobs market yet!
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 5, 2023 03:39 PM
        Jobs
        Big Tech layoffs: Is the US job market starting to crack?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        November 16, 2022 05:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.