NZ dollar takes flight as RBNZ strike a hawkish tone (NZD/USD, AUD/NZD)

Whilst the RBNZ were expected to hold, their statement struck a hawkish tone by stating that “inflation remains too high”. And with traders front-loading a weak CPI print for the US later this week it has catapulted the New Zealand dollar higher.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 29, 2023 2:12 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Whilst the RBNZ were expected to hold, their statement struck a hawkish tone by stating that “inflation remains too high”. And with traders front-loading a weak CPI print for the US later this week it has catapulted the New Zealand dollar higher.

 

The consensus was firmly behind the RBNZ to hold their cash rate at 5.5% and for the meeting to be a non event. Yet the opening paragraph was quick to tip its hat to inflation remaining “too high”. And the speed at which NZD was catapulted to the top of the board shows that traders were ‘caught short’ and on the wrong side of the market.

                                           

 

In recent weeks, we have seen the 1-year OIS fall from 5.85% to around 5.5%, as a peak rate was assumed to be a given. However, the RBNZ is not one to mince its words when it comes to monetary policy, and it is not one to shy away from a hike or bow down to political pressures, unlike one of its key trading partners may have done over the years. So, if economic data picks up heading into the February meeting, then hike expectations will surely rise and take NZD higher with it.

 

20231129ois

 

NZD/USD technical analysis:

However, I am conscious that we’re heading towards a key US inflation report and that NZD has already had a strong run. Bets are being placed against the US dollar on the assumption of a soft inflation print, but what if these traders assume wrong? This could leave the US dollar to a bout of strength near the end of the weak if US inflation comes in hot. And that could knock a dent in sentiment and weigh on risk assets such as indices, AUD and NZD.

 

Furthermore, today’s high has stalled near a HVN (high volume node) from the prior decline, and the 8-day ROC (rate of change) is approaching levels usually associated with turning points. Therefore I would be cautious at these highs if bullish as we have surely seen the bulk of the move, and that could leave NZD/USD vulnerable to a retracement should towards its 200-day average / 61c handle ahead of its next leg higher.

 

20231129nzdusd

 

AUD/NZD technical analysis (daily chart):

The combination of a soft Australian inflation report and hawkish RBNZ tone saw AUD/NZD cut through its 200-day average like knife through butter. Currently ~0.8% lower on the day, it is its worst day in over three months and shows the potential to extend its decline over the coming week/s.

 

The daily chart shows that the cross has carved out several sideways ranges this year, with the bulk of recent action being confined the 1.06 – 1.09 range. And as we saw a false break above 1.09 at the beginning of the month followed by a lower high and break beneath its 200-day average, I suspect a move back down to the 1.06 range lows could now be on the cards.

 

AUDNZD

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas AUD NZD NZD USD

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
Yesterday 03:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Asian Open articles

japan_04
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:02 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 13, 2023 10:29 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Nasdaq 100 ready to retrace? AUD/NZD approaches a technical juncture
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 6, 2023 10:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.