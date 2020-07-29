NZDUSD forms two bearish technical events

July 29, 2020 12:54 PM
Using the "Technical Insight" research tool under the Market Analysis tab, we have identified two bearish technical events. 

The NZD/USD has confirmed an Inside Bar candlestick pattern and an RSI overbought reading.  



Source: GAIN Capital, Technical Insight

An Inside Bar develops during a strong uptrend when the trading range is completely within the boundaries of the prior bar. This suggests the balance between buyers and sellers is becoming more evenly balanced i.e. a weakening in power for the bulls and increasing in power for the bears.

A bearish Relative Strength (RSI) event has also been identified. Price seems to be recovering from overbought because up days are no longer overwhelming down days to quite the same extent as the indicator dipped below its overbought reading of 70.

The RSI measures the strength of an issue compared to its recent history of price change by comparing "up" periods to "down" periods. It's based on the premise that overbought conditions tend to occur after the market has advanced for a disproportionate number of periods. The RSI fluctuates between 0 and 100 with 70 and 30 often used to indicate overbought and oversold levels, and 50 the dividing line indicating the direction of the trend.

Traders looking to short the NZD/USD may want to consider a stop at the 0.6737 level based on the pairs current volatility.

Happy Trading.
          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.