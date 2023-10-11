Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Wednesday 7:30 PM
1 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The broadly based Russell 2000 turned around after a strong morning open when factory gate prices disappointed. Inflation seems stuck in the economy, an ominous warning ahead of tomorrow’s CPI data. Oil prices continued to slide, returning to the upper end of its previous trading range. Fed governors issued dovish interest rate speeches, hoping that rates have peaked.

Bottom line: risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Wholesale prices rose more than expected, tomorrow’s CPI data might surprise

Factory gate, or ‘wholesale,’ prices surprised markets this morning, rising at the fastest pace since April, suggesting that inflationary prices are stuck in the economy. Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s consumer price index (CPI) data, which they believe will again provide encouragement for the Federal Reserve to pause, if not pivot its monetary policy, even though expectations currently have core inflation above 4%.

Tomorrow’s CPI inflation is forecast to fall to 3.6% annually from 3.7% last month, while core CPI inflation (ex-food and energy) is forecast to fall to 4.1% from 4.3%. If this number disappoints, traders could reassess the view that short rates have peaked.

  • Today’s headline producer price index (PPI) for September rose by 2.2% annually, ahead of the 1.6% forecast, and 2.0% in August
  • On a monthly basis, headline PPI rose 0.5% compared to 0.7% last month
  • Core PPI, ex-food and energy, rose by 2.7% annually, ahead of the 2.2% forecast and a shade slower than 2.9% in August
  • On a monthly basis, core PPI rose 0.2% compared to 0.3% last month
  • Wholesale energy prices surged 3.3% from August to September, as oil prices rose, and food prices rose by 0.9% over the month

Higher long rates could mean no further short-rate rises

Two Fed officials reinforced the notion that the surge in long rates, now 4.6%, diminished the need for further short-rate rises. Higher bond yields have pushed up mortgage rates, crimped consumer spending, and raised business borrowing costs, dampening their expansion plans. Jerome Powell ally Philip Jefferson said today that he would “keep that in mind (higher bond yields) as I assess the future path of policy.” Lorie Logan, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president and a Fed’s rate-setting committee voting member, also said that higher bond rates helped serve the bank’s efforts to bring down inflation.

Bank sector earnings could disappoint, shares reflect the bad news

JPMorgan Chase kicks off US bank earnings per share (EPS) on Friday, but a consensus estimate for 25% earnings growth could be a stand-out in a sector mired in problems. According to broker estimates, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are expected to report the most significant quarterly EPS declines of 35%, 25% and 15%, respectively. Higher long rates are anticipated to hit banks' funding, lending, borrower's loan repayments, security division losses, and increased capital requirements. Arguably, this bad news is already discounted in bank share prices: the KBW Bank Sector index is down 25% year-to-date, 0.5% today.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Russell 2000  leads equitysell-off

  • The Russell 2000 led markets lower after its recent rally, down 0.7% in early afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 off 0.1% and Nasdaq up 0.2%, respectively
  • Foreign markets were mixed overnight, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.6%, the Dax was up 0.2% and the FTSE 100 was down 0.1%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was pretty unchanged at 17.3

Short-rated bond yields rise

  • 10-year yields fell to 4.62%, while 2-year yields rose to 5.02%
  • The dollar index was unchanged at 105.9
  • Versus the dollar, the Yen fell 0.4%, the Euro fell 0.1% and Sterling was unchanged

Oil resumes selling pressure

  • Crude oil prices fell 2.1% to $84.2 per barrel, moving back to the upper end of its $66-$84 trading range
  • Spot gold prices rose 0.6% to $1,887 per ounce, while silver rose 0.8% to $22.1 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed sector was mixed to mostly weaker ahead of tomorrow's critical USDA crop report

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Today 10:38 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:36 AM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 06:53 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest US articles

Research
Russell 2000 extends rally on hopes that rates have peaked
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 09:37 PM
    Brazil Flag
    USDBRL should reflect FOMC minutes and inflation data from Brazil, the US, and China.
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 09:48 AM
      Research
      Oil soars on Israel attack, but no panic on Wall Street
      By:
      Paul Walton
      October 9, 2023 07:09 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold price recovery is on the cards, but it will be hard work
        By:
        Paul Walton
        October 9, 2023 03:23 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.