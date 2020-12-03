Pershing Square Holdings the bias remains bullish

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 3, 2020 3:27 AM
5 views
Market trader analysing data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirmed that Pershing Square Holdings will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the December 2020 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Homeserve will leave the FTSE 100 index and enter the FTSE 250 index. This decision will take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 21 December 2020.

From a chartist point of view, the stock trades above a bullish trend line drawn since March. Regarding technical indicators, the 50-day MA is positively oriented below prices while the RSI remains in bullish territory. Therefore, above 2200, readers should consider a new up leg towards Fibonacci targets at 2650 and 2875 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:06 PM
    stocks_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:48 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 28, 2023 12:46 PM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 27, 2023 12:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.