Pets At Home share price at 5 month high ahead of FY results

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 25, 2021 8:16 AM
3 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When: Thursday 27th May 

What to expect?

Pets at home has been one of the notable beneficiaries from the pandemic as customers sought out furry companions in lockdown, fueling a boom in pet ownership. Estimates suggest that around 3 million pets found a home in lockdown and dog treats are now included in the ONS inflation basket! 

In the three months to December, like for like sales jumped 17.6% despite a 7% decline in the number of transactions. Households are spending more than before pampering their pets with both essentials and treats. Investors will be hoping for a repeat performance in the final quarter.  

It’s not just pets, treats and essentials that Pets At Home offers. At the end of last year, it also bought The Vet Connection boosting its portfolio of services. Given that pet buying is likely to ease now lockdown restrictions have been removed, the services arm of the business such as grooming, and vets will come more into focus. 

The company now expects profits of £85 million up 10% on previous guidance. 

Where next for Pets At Home share price? 

The Pets At Home share price has been trading in an ascending channel since early March. It trades at the upper reaches of the ascending channel. The share price also trades above its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart indicating an established bullish trend. 

The RSI is in bullish territory, supportive of further gains whilst it remains out of overbought territory. There could be some consolidation should the RSI move over 70. 

Buyers will be looking for a move towards 175p the all time high reached in early January.  

It would take a move below 440p to negate the current uptrend. 

Support is seen at 425p the 50 day ma and then 420p the lower band of the ascending trendline, which coincides with the 100 day ma and could prove a tough nut to crack. 

Learn more about trading equities


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 3, 2023 12:52 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 3, 2023 07:14 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.