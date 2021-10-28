Q3 GDP much worse than Q2. But will it continue?

The Advanced look at Q3 GDP for the US was only 2% vs 6.7% in Q2

October 28, 2021 5:13 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

The Advanced look at Q3 GDP for the US was only 2% vs 6.7% in Q2.   And although economists expected the economy to slow to 2.7% due to supply chain issues and the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the headline print was even worse than expected.  In addition, the GDP Price Index (or the deflator)  was a lofty 5.7% vs 5.5% expected, although it was lower than the 6.2% print from Q2.  So, we still have high and persistent inflation and lower growth, or STAGFLATION.  However, given that it is already the end of the 1st month of Q4, the data is stale, and markets are not likely to trade on it.  With decreases in the coronavirus and supply chain issues expected to be resolved over the next year, GDP moving forward is expected to increase.

What are economic indicators?

As mentioned, the GDP data is stale and therefore, markets didn’t move much on its release.  However, soon after the GDP release was the press conference for the ECB’s Monetary Policy meeting, which caused the US Dollar to pull back.  The DXY has broken through a large support zone at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of July 30th to the highs of October 12th, previous highs, and the 50-Day Moving Average between 93.43 and 93.55.  Note that the DXY hasn’t traded below the 50-Day Moving Average since September 16th!  The next level of support is the 50% retracement level from the same time period at 92.24.    Resistance now comes in at the previous support level at 93.44, the October 26th highs at 94.02, horizontal resistance from March 31st at 94.28, and highs at 94.56 on October 12th.

dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade NZD/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

With the US Dollar Index moving lower today, most of the US Dollar pairs are moving higher. NZD/USD had been rallying aggressively since mid-October and stalled at horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs on February 26th to the lows on September 29th at 0.7213.  The pair had been consolidating near that level since October 21st and formed a flag pattern.   With the move lower today in the US Dollar, NZD/USD broke higher out of the flag and is testing the 61.8% Fibonacci level once again.  The target for the flag pattern is near 0.7420.  The only significant resistance level in the way of reaching the target is horizontal resistance at 0.7315, which was a series of prior highs dating back to March 2nd.  Support is at the top trendline of the flag near 0.7173 and then the bottom trendline of the flag near 0.7115.

nzdusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Today’s weak Q3 GDP was a sign that the coronavirus had taken its toll on supply chains everywhere.  In addition, the Delta variant hampered Q3 growth.  However, both issues are expected to ease heading forward and growth should pick up once again in Q4 and in 2022.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex GDP NZD USD DXY

Latest market news

USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Today 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:00 PM
    canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 07:30 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 06:50 PM
        japan_05
        Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.