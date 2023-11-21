Rate cut hopes dashed, Russell 2000 and Nasdaq end recent rally

Fed minutes of its last meeting dampened hopes of early interest rate cuts after lunch, with the cyclical and small-cap Russell 2000 off 1.1% and Nasdaq off 0.6% despite some AI-linked stocks rallying. Elsewhere, gold passed the 2K mark for the first time since May, but the rally in Oil wasn’t sustained. Sterling was firmer against the dollar on the eve of the UK Budget.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
November 21, 2023 7:47 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Fed minutes of its last meeting dampened hopes of early interest rate cuts after lunch, with the cyclical and small-cap Russell 2000 off 1.1% and Nasdaq off 0.6% despite some AI-linked stocks rallying. Elsewhere, gold passed the 2K mark for the first time since May, but the rally in Oil wasn’t sustained. Sterling was firmer against the dollar on the eve of the UK Budget.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Wall Street might be a tad optimistic on rate cuts

The recent rally in equities and bonds driven by the ‘rate cuts in spring’ narrative might be a tad optimistic. Economic growth is slowing, and the labor market is weakening, but perhaps not fast enough to bring the inflation rate required to cut official rates. Federal Reserve officials have no appetite to cut rates soon. At the same time, inflation remains elevated, according to minutes of the October 31-November Federal Open Market Committee, stating: “In discussing the policy outlook, participants continued to judge that it was critical that the stance of monetary policy be kept sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent objective over time.” There is no indication in the minutes that members even discussed when they might start lowering rates.

The Fed's favored inflation measure, the Personal consumption expenditures price index, showed core inflation at 3.7% annually in September, a significant improvement but still well above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. Fed officials Q4 GDP to “slow markedly” from the 4.9% increase in Q3, with risks skewed to the downside, while risks to inflation are on the upside. Forecasters expect economic growth to slow considerably, and the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker is pointing to growth of only 2% in the fourth quarter.

Sterling rallies ahead of UK Budget speech

Serling pushed higher ahead of expected tax cuts at Wednesday's Budget speech from UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Britain borrowed less than predicted by its budget forecasters in the first seven months of the financial year, pointing to some fiscal loosening into what's likely to be an election year. Sterling has been stronger versus the dollar recently, up from its $1.21 low to $1.25 but still shy of July’s $1.31 high.

US home sales continue to fall

  • A combination of high mortgage rates, ongoing economic uncertainty, high prices, and limited inventories continues to keep US home buyers at bay.
  • Existing home sales fell sharply in October to an annualized rate of 3.79 million, below analyst expectations of a slight drop from September's 3.95 million and hitting the lowest level seen since August 2010
  • This was the fifth consecutive monthly decline, and the 4.1% month-over-month drop is the sharpest seen since November of 2022
  • Median home sales prices fell 0.3% month-on-month, the fourth consecutive monthly drop
  • Prices are off 4.4% from the June peak, but still 3.4% above the same month last year and only 5.3% below the all-time high
  • The number of existing homes for sale did rise to 1.15 million in October, a 1.8% increase from the month prior, though this remains very low historically

US retail sales show signs of strength

  • This morning's Johnson Redbook Index, an independent gauge of US retail sales, saw a 3.4% year-on-year growth in spending for the week ending November 18th, after 4.48% year-on-year growth seen in October
  • The Redbook Index is a proprietary indicator of growth in retail sales, compiling same-store data from around 9,000 stores that represent over 80% of the official Department of Commerce figures
  • October's official retail sales figures were disappointing, showing a month-on-month decline for the first time since March, so this independent report of continuing growth is intriguing
  • Elsewhere, earnings from quoted retailers disappointed with shares of companies like Lowe's, Best Buy, American Eagle Outfitters, and Kohl’s all dropping on Tuesday as a pullback in consumer spending clouded forecasts and registered a hit to sales

Softer National Activity Index

  • The Chicago Fed’s October National Activity Index provided another signal that the economy (readings below zero indicate below-trend growth). Its National Activity Index fell to a -0.49 reading, when an unchanged reading was expected, and September’s reading was revised lower from 0.02 to -0.02

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Profit-taking ahead of Thanksgiving break

  • The Russell 2000 fell 1.1% as traders squared books ahead of the holiday break, with the Nasdaq off 0.6% and the S&P 500 off 0.2%
  • Foreign equity markets were pretty much unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to 13.3, close to its year-to-date low and emphasizing how little risk is priced into equity markets

Bonds yields unchanged, Sterling up

  • 2- and 10-year yields were a shade lower at 4.88% and 4.43%, respectively
  • The dollar index was up 0.3% to 103.5
  • Versus the dollar, Sterling was the standout, up 0.3%, with the Euro off 0.2% and the Yen up 0.2%

Gold tops 2K

  • Oil prices pulled back 0.5% to $77.4 per barrel
  • Gold prices topped $2,000 per ounce for the first time since May, up 1.1%, while Silver prices rose 1.2% to $23.9 per ounce
  • The agriculture complex was mixed

Analysis by Mike Castle, Senior Analyst: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
Yesterday 03:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:22 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:53 PM
      Research
      Dollar rallies, Russell 2000 sees profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      December 15, 2023 07:30 PM
        Research
        Gold hits another all-time high on lower interest rates
        By:
        Paul Walton
        December 14, 2023 08:12 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.