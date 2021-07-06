RBA reduces stimulus and boosts AUDUSD

July 6, 2021 3:15 AM
0 views
Day trader looking at trading screens

The bank's forward guidance remained dovish. Specifically, the RBA reiterated that the conditions to raise interest rates including inflation sustainably between the 2 to 3% target rate and wages growth of 3% are unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest.

Reflecting the stronger than expected economic recovery the RBA took its first steps to reduce stimulus after the expiration of the bank's Term Funding Facility (TFF) on June 30 by not electing to extend its three-year “yield target bond” from the April 2024 bond to the November 2024 bond.

It also announced a more flexible approach to its latest QE program after the current program of $100bn is complete in September, reducing the pace of purchases to $4 billion a week from the current pace of purchases of $5 billion per week. It will reassess this decision in Mid-November.

Attention now turns to RBA Governor Lowes prepared remarks at 4.00 pm Sydney time that are expected to contain similar information to what was provided at the 2.30 pm meeting and details around which month, quantity, and bond yields the RBA will target under its new QE program.

What does it mean for the AUDUSD?

After a brief fall to .7544 after the announcement, the AUDUSD has rebounded to be testing the resistance coming from the 200 day moving average near .7570.

Should the AUDUSD break and post a couple of consecutive daily closes above .7570ish it would be an initial indication that a short-term low is in place at last week’s .7446 low and that the AUDUSD can rally towards .7700c.

RBA reduces stimulus and boosts AUDUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 6th of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
Today 03:24 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
Today 12:52 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
Today 12:00 PM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
Today 07:14 AM
GBP/USD implied vol spikes ahead of BOE, WTI bears trapped? European open
Today 05:36 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

jobs_04
Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:24 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:00 PM
      AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:16 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 04:42 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.