Russell 2000 small cap rally extended, bullish signal

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Tuesday 6:20 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The Russell 2000 led equity markets again today, extending an unusual rally in small-cap stocks, which many see as a sign of confidence in the broader market outlook and a move away from the tech heavyweights that dominate Nasdaq. Retail sales data was much stronger than expected, leading to a sharp rise in short-dated bond yields and the expectation that the Fed might soon raise official rates. Oil prices steadied on hopes for diplomatic efforts in Israel and talk that the US will ease sanctions on oil producer Venezuela.

Bottom-line: Risk-on

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Retail sales data beats expectations

Traders interpreted today’s much stronger-than-expected retail sales data as further evidence that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates as it tries to get inflation down to the 2% mandate. This is consistent with general consumer optimism and the solid jobs report released on October 6th.

The Fed isn’t stopping the US economy with its current interest rate stance. Fed fund futures traded at around 40% odds of another rate hike by December or January, and odds of notable rate cuts in 2024 continue to trend lower.  Two-year bond yields rose nine basis points to 5.2%. The market seems to finally be listening to the “higher for longer” rhetoric that’s been coming from the Federal Reserve over the past year.

  • Retail sales rose 0.7% month-on-month in September, double the 0.3% expected, and August gains were revised to 0.8% growth, up from the 0.6% initially reported
  • On an annual basis, retail sales grew at 3.8% in September, up from 2.9% last month
  • Retail sales minus vehicles rose 0.6%, triple the 0.2% growth rate expected, and August gains were revised to 0.9% growth, up from the 0.6% initially reported
  • Retail sales minus both vehicles and gas rose 0.6% month-on-month in September, well ahead of the 0.1% expected, with the August number also revised to 0.3%, up from the 0.2% initially reported

Earnings beat expectations

Bank of America reported a 10% rise in profit from a year ago, echoing strong results from banking peers and a generally strong performance by the sector. However, Goldman Sachs disappointed: profits fell 33% from a year ago as it continued a costly retreat from consumer banking, a write-down on the GreenSky specialty lender it is selling, and tried to recover from a prolonged slump in dealmaking. FactSet reports that 84% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise, and 66% of S&P 500 companies have a positive revenue surprise. Earnings are growing at 0.4% annually in Q3, after a decline in the previous three quarters.

Biden visits Israel

US President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Israel on Wednesday to show his support for the nation. The travel plans were announced after Israel agreed to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Israel continues to strike Gaza with targeted missiles to soften things ahead of an anticipated ground assault. Iran’s Supreme Leader accused Israel of genocide, calling it to immediately halt the attack on Gaza while warning it against a ground assault. That raised fears that the conflict could spread regionally in the days ahead and disrupt regional supply chains, economic growth, and energy output. The markets remain relatively stable, although we’ve seen increased volatility in the VIX as traders assess risk options. This leaves the markets quite vulnerable to headline risk in the future.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Russell 2000 leads market rally

  • The broadly-based Russell 2000 again led equity markets in morning trade, up 1.7% at lunchtime, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 up 0.2%
  • Foreign equity markets rallied overnight, with the Nikkei 225 and FTSE 200 up 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively, while the DAX was up 0.1%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to 17.1

Bond yields continue to rise, dollar flat

  • 2- and 10-year yields traded up to 5.20% and 4.81%, respectively, continuing their upward ascent
  • The dollar index was unchanged at 106.1
  • Versus the dollar, Sterling and the Yen were off by 0.1%, while the Euro was down 0.2%

Commodities stabilize

  • Crude oil prices stabilized after recent weakness, down 0.2% to $86.4 per barrel
  • Spot gold prices fell 0.1% to $1,937 per ounce, but silver prices rose by 1.5% to $23.1 per ounce (unusual strength given recent weakness in gold)
  • Grain and oilseed markets were again mixed

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
Today 04:51 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks falls after strong retail sales data, yields rise
Today 01:13 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 17, 2023
Today 11:49 AM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks face bumpy road as macro risks remain
Today 11:30 AM
USDBRL should reflect Fed statements, the Mid East conflict, Brazilian economic data, and Chamber of Deputies economic agenda
Today 09:45 AM
EUR/USD: Dollar bolstered by safe haven status, energy riches and economic momentum
Today 05:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest US articles

Brazil Flag
USDBRL should reflect Fed statements, the Mid East conflict, Brazilian economic data, and Chamber of Deputies economic agenda
By:
Paul Walton
Today 09:45 AM
    Research
    Russell 2000 shrugs off Mid-East crisis, Oil slips
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 06:54 PM
      Research
      Oil price rally sparked by global tensions
      By:
      Paul Walton
      October 13, 2023 06:05 PM
        interest_rates_02
        A final rate rises to curb inflation
        By:
        Paul Walton
        October 13, 2023 11:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.