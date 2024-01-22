S&P500 Forecast : SPX rises ahead of key data and earnings this week

US stocks are pointing to a higher open after reaching record levels last week. Optimism surrounding rate cuts drove stocks higher at the end of last year, and all three US indices are trading higher so far in 2024 despite a wobbly start. Attention this week will be on US Q4 GDP and core PCE, as well as earnings from the likes of Tesla and Netflix.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:04 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures 0.41% at 37960

S&P futures +0.30% at 4855

Nasdaq futures 0.50% at 17393

In Europe

FTSE +0.17% at 7476

Dax +0.16% at 16625

  • US Stocks at record levels
  • US GDP & core PCE due this week
  • Earnings season ramps up this week with NFLX, TSLA
  • Oil holds steady at the start of the week 

Stocks extend last week’s gains

US stocks are pointing to a higher open, extending games from last week when the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq100 hit record highs.

After a shaky start, all three major indices are now trading higher In 2024, building on strong gains from the final quarter of 2023 as the market priced in a dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve, although the timing of the first cut remains uncertain.

Expectations for a March rate cut by the Federal Reserve have eased to 50/50, down from 85% at the end of December. A series of strong data and hawkish Fed comments have cast doubts over an early Fed rate cut.

The market will now look ahead to Thursday's Q4 GDP data on Friday’s core PCE figures, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure for inflation, to further assess the timing surrounding a move by the US central bank.

Also, with Fed rate cut expectations, earnings season is very much in focus as it ramps up this week, with earnings due from Netflix tomorrow and Tesla on Wednesday.

Market Outlook Indices

Corporate news

Boeing is set for a lower open after the US Aviation Authority recommended further inspection of the 737-900 ER jet after the mid-air incidents at the start of the year.

Macy’s is pointing to a 2% rise on the open after rejecting a takeover bid at the weekend. The department store chain rejected a $5.8 billion proposal by Arkhouse Management and partner Brigade Capital Management.

S&P 500  forecast – technical analysis

The S&P 500 bounced off the lower bound of the rising channel and has shot higher to fresh all-time highs. Buyers could be encouraged by the RSI while it remains out of overbought territory and could look towards 4900 ahead of 5000. Support can be seen at 4795 the December high, with a break below here opening the door to 4700.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD falls GBP/USD rises

The USD is holding steady at the start of the week after gains in the previous week after investors reined in Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. U.S. dollar traders will be looking ahead to US Q4 GDP and core PC data at the end of the week.

EUR/USD is falling, extending losses from last week. The pair remains below the 1.09 level as investors still question the ECB's ability to keep interest rates high for longer. The ECB's rate decision is due on Thursday, and policymakers are expected to leave rates on hold. The meeting may not bring any major surprises after ECB president Christine Lagarde hinted that the central bank could start cutting rates in the summer.

GBP/USD is rising in a quiet start to the week with no high-impacting data due to be released. The pound has held up better than other major pairs, such as the yen and the euro against the dollar, as the Bank of England is widely expected to start cutting interest rates after its major central bank peers.

Oil trades in a familiar range

Oil prices are inching higher after modest gains last week as investors continue to weigh up ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a weaker demand outlook.

There are no signs of tensions between Israel and Hamas, and attacks continue in the Red Sea, which is offering a floor to oil prices.

Meanwhile, ample supply combined with concerns over the outlook for China’s economy limits moves to the upside limit. As a result. WTI has tread water around $70 to $75.00 since the start of the year.

Related tags: US Open USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
Today 12:30 PM
ASX 200 forecast: Forward testing the ASX 200 around Australia Day
Today 06:15 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY forecast: European open – Jan 2, 2024
Today 05:34 AM
EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
Today 04:19 AM
USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
Today 01:12 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
Today 12:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
    USA flag
    NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 18, 2024 02:10 PM
      Congress building
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after retail sales cast doubts over early Fed rate cuts
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 17, 2024 02:11 PM
        USA flag
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 12, 2024 02:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.