SP500 shakes off Delta scare to set sights on new highs

July 21, 2021 2:00 AM
4 views
Close-up of stock market board

UK government advisors estimate the basic reproduction rate of the Delta variant at 7, more contagious than its predecessor, the Alpa variant, with a reproduction rate of 5.

However, vaccines have proved effective, and vaccinated individuals are far less likely to become seriously ill or hospitalised from Delta. As such, widespread lockdowns are unlikely in countries and regions that have a higher vaccination rate.

Specifically, in the key larger economies currently driving the recovery, including the US, China, and Europe, the vaccination rate is closer to 50%. This realisation has prompted a swift recovery in stock markets.

After falling by over 700 points on Monday night, the Dow Jones recovered most of those losses following a 550 point rally overnight. The S&P500 spring boarded 65 points higher, closing at 4323, +1.52% higher.

The correction in US stock indices was not unexpected if only for a reason the rally had become overextended. More so in July as investors committed fresh capital into the market for the start of a new quarter, and from traders buying call options looking to take advantage of the bullish seasonality during the first two weeks of July.

As can be viewed on the chart below, the S&P500 has held and bounced well from uptrend support at 4224, drawn from the pre-US election 3225 low of late October. Providing the S&P500 continues to hold above Monday’s 4224 low, the expectation is a retest and break of the 4384.50 high.

Aware that should the S&P500 break and close below 4224, a deeper pullback towards the June 4126 low is possible, with risks towards the May 4029 low

SP500 shakes off Delta scare to set sights on new highs

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 21st of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 03:12 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
Yesterday 05:33 PM
AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
Yesterday 03:00 PM
SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 6, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:32 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:00 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:51 AM
        Downtrend arrow
        EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 5, 2023 05:09 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.