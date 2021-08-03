Spiritual Opium hits Tencent

August 3, 2021 11:48 AM
6 views
downtrend chart

China’s crackdown on tech giants and private tutoring companies has taken a new twist.  China now has its sights set on “spiritual opium”, better known as online gaming.  The Xinhua News Agency’s  “spiritual opium” comment today caused a dramatic selloff in gaming companies, including Tencent, as fears spread that China’s crackdown would soon turn to online gaming.  The article referred to one of Tencent’s most popular games, Honor of Kings.  As a result, Tencent said they would limit play time for minors and stop in-game purchases for children 12 years of age. 

On-line gaming stocks across the board were hit across the board, with Tencent hit the hardest.  The stock price at one point today was down 11% but bounced towards the end of day to close down only  6%.  Tencent’s stock price has been in a long-term head and shoulders formation since October 2020.  Price eventually peaked in the “head” of the formation at 772.50 on February 18th and began moving lower and forming a right shoulder in early June.  The target for a head and shoulders pattern is the length from the head to the neckline, added to the break of the neckline.  In this case the target is near 323, which was also the low of March 2020.  The stock is currently sitting just above horizontal support at 419.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition to the horizontal support on the daily timeframe, the 240-minute chart shows the Tencent’s stock price is testing support at the bottom trendline of a downward sloping channel, which began at the top of the “head”.  Price is also near the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the December 28th lows to the February 18th highs near 448.  Furthermore, the RSI is entering oversold territory and is diverging with price.  Perhaps the stock is due for a bounce.   Further support below 419.5 is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the previously mentioned timeframe at 239, then the March 2020  lows near 323.  Resistance is at the July 29th highs of 491.5 and then horizontal resistance near 597.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Tencent seems to be in the cross hairs of the Chinese government, as they are cracking down on the technology sector.  This time, they are focusing on “spiritual opium”, or online gaming.  The path of least resistance for Tencent’s stock price is lower. And if China keeps targeting tech companies, Tencent’s stock price may continue to fall.

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
By:
Joshua Warner
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
    stocks_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 29, 2023 12:48 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 28, 2023 12:46 PM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 27, 2023 12:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.