SSE reassures investors about dividend

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 17, 2020 4:53 AM
1 views
Chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
SSE, the energy company, released full-year results: 

"Reported results for the year to 31 March 2020 were significantly lower than the previous year, reflecting pre-tax exceptional charges of £738.7m recognised during the year; both in relation to the reshaping of SSE (with the sale of SSE Energy Services and the closure of Fiddler's Ferry coal fired power station) and a deterioration in market conditions”

The company is proposing a final dividend of 56p per share, making a full year dividend of 80p per share. In addition, SSE confirmed plans to build the £580m Viking Onshore Wind Farm on Shetland and the £3bn Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, with Total, which will be the largest in Scotland. 

From a chartist point of view, the stock price is escaping from a short term trading range. The morning star pattern formed in May delivered a bullish signal and will play a support role near 1156p. A breakout confirmation of 1319p would open the way to a further rise towards 1400p and the key horizontal resistance at 1520p. Alternatively, a break below 1156p would invalidate the bullish view and would call for a test of 1057p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities earnings

Latest market news

Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Today 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 09:50 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 08:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.