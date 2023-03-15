Markets at a turning point on rate expectations and the threat of endemic inflation

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Wednesday 5:34 PM
64 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Arlan Suderman discusses his belief that the greater threat to our economy is for inflation to become deeply engrained, if the Fed backs off its focus on this problem, setting in motion a series of events that ends up creating long-term pain for everyone. It’s worth publishing his thoughts at more length. Today’s producer price index provides additional evidence of declining inflationary pressures, which will be welcome to the Fed, but inflation is still a major threat.

Low interest rates not the norm …

Today's benchmark rate is just above 4.5%, the highest in 15 years but not necessarily ‘normal.’ Arlan notes that we spent most of the previous 35 years above 5%. Further, he argues that rising interest rates do less to cause problems than they do to expose problems. In many cases, the answer is more responsible decision marking, not more regulation. Zero interest rates lead to a lot of mistakes that don't get exposed until rates rise.

… And rates stayed too low for too long

Arguably, the Federal Reserve added to problems when it kept rates too low for too long, and then talked only of transitory inflation that contributed to more bad decisions. Arlan believes that Fed has largely got it right over the past year, but perhaps waited too long to get started. Remember, the Fed was still actively easing a year ago with rates near zero, even as inflation was on its way up.

Market forecasts baking in lower rate hikes

Fed fund futures at one point this morning put the larger odds on zero rate hikes at next week's meeting, although it is now trading 54% odds of a 25-basis point rate hike. The graphic below reflects Fed fund futures expectations of the benchmark rate being as much as 100 basis points lower by the end of the year. The market is assuming that things will become so bad in the months ahead that the Federal Reserve will have no choice but to slash interest rates. That’s a major change of outlook, and perhaps dangerous, Arlan concludes. The Fed shrank back in early 1980, necessitating it to eventually take rates to new highs at 22% by the end of the year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stated that he doesn't want to make that mistake again.  Retirement may be looking very attractive to Powell right now, considering the decisions he and the board face in the coming days.

Fed Funds Expected Rates Derived from Futures Contracts

 Rate Expectations 031423

Source: CME Group, StoneX.

Markets tumble on bank failure fears

  • Broad stock indices were down 1.5% by midday, with the tech heavy NASDAQ down almost twice that
  • The VIX INDEX, Wall Street’s fear index, traded as high as 30, reflecting elevated fear
  • The dollar index is sharply higher near 105, close to its 106 year-to-date high
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries are trading near 3.81% and 3.41%, respectively

Oil down, soft commodities up

  • Crude oil prices sold off to $66.5, breaking chart support levels
  • Corn and wheat prices saw modest gains, with corn trading fresh demand following recent losses

Inflation data weaker, retail sales pretty flat

  • The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.6% year-on-year in February, down from 6.0% the previous month and well-below analyst expectations of 5.4%
  • The PPI was cooler than expected, contracting 0.1% month-on-month in February, less than the 0.3% growth expected by analysts, and a marked difference from the 0.7% growth seen the previous month
  • Core PPI, excludes the more volatile food and energy sector, was up 4.4% year-on-year in February, down from 5.4% the previous month and under analyst expectations of 5.2%.
  • Core PPI was flat in February – no inflation – versus the 0.5% growth seen the previous month and versus analyst expectations of 0.4%
  • Retail sales were weaker than expected in February, leading many to believe that we’re heading into a recession – the bottom line here is that retail sales were very constant in February when looking beyond vehicle sales and declining gasoline prices
  • Retail sales fell by 0.4% month-on-month in February, down from 3.2% gains the previous month and under the 0.3% expected
  • Retail sales minus vehicles only fell 0.1% month-on-month in February, down from 2.4% gains the previous month and under the expected 0.2%
  • Furthermore, retail sales minus vehicles and gas were flat in February, after gaining 2.8% in January and much better than the 0.9% decline expected in February.

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: [email protected]

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

FXEU Oil Trading
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 05:34 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:34 PM
      Molten metal
      Baseline: Peru announces reopening of key mining corridor, adding copper exports to world supply
      By:
      Paul Walton
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        European rate rises and bank bailouts calm global markets
        By:
        Paul Walton
        March 16, 2023 05:34 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.