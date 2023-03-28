Stock Indices Gain on Moderating Bank Failure Fears

Markets tread water, with Oil and Gold higher

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Tuesday 8:14 PM
0 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The health of banks remain in focus on Wall Street, as traders monitor Congressional hearings on the recent bank failures. Wall Street seems to accept that pain is an inevitable product of the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening designed to break the back of inflation. Financial markets were marginally lower, awaiting new data points on inflation, rates or the health of the banking sector.

For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/

Slaying the inflation beast

Several years of fiscal and monetary stimulus wasn’t just a ‘free lunch’ for America’; it was a veritable feast which also fed inflation. We fed the economy with the trillions of dollars of stimulus cash; the Fed’s job is to put the inflation beast back in the cage before it’s too big to fit through the cage door. The larger the beast gets, the harder it is to fit it back into the cage door, and therefore the more pain that must be inflicted. Markets are debating the speed at which the Fed can control the inflation beast, and how much pain it while cause to the banking system.

The Fed’s program for caging the beast exposed problems within some banks that largely went unnoticed when money was cheap – near zero interest rates. To quote the legendary sage of Omaha, Warren Buffett: “Only when the tide goes out do you learn who has been swimming naked.” While the Fed didn’t cause these problems, it did expose them. Regardless, the Fed can’t afford a collapse of confidence in the banking system in the middle of trying to cage the inflation beast. It must now manage both problems at the same time.

Paul Volker, legendary Fed chair from 1979 to 1987, took extreme actions to cage the inflation beast four decades ago. Interest rates peaked at 21.5% in 1981, to curb inflation which peaked at 14.8% in 1980. A painful recession was experienced between 1980-1982.

This time around, the Fed is trying to find a middle ground, in which rates don’t rise so high and the economy doesn’t fall so hard – but it isn’t easy. There will be rough spots, and there will likely be good times. But ultimately, we must slay the inflation beast.

Financial markets tread water

  • The broad S&P 500 index was down 0.6% at 3,955, and the tech heavy NASDAQ was off 0.9% at 11,656
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, edged up to 20.9
  • The dollar index fell 0.4% to 102.5, with £/$ 1.233 and €‎/S 1.084
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.06% and 3.56%, respectively

Commodities mixed; gold and oil stronger

  • Crude oil prices were 0.7% higher at midday to $73.3 per barrel
  • Gold was up 1.1% at $1,975
  • Grain and oilseed markets were mostly higher – China continues to buy US corn almost every day
  • Soybeans and soymeal were the leaders today, as traders again focus on tightening supplies amid declining production estimates out of Argentina

Taiwanese leaders visits the US

  • Taiwan remains a potential flashpoint in US-China relations as China’s Xi Jinping wants “reunite” Taiwan with the Mainland
  • Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to make stops in New York and in California this week and is expected to meet with US leaders, angering Chinese officials
  • Simultaneously, the former leader of Taiwan – sympathetic to Mainland China – started a 12-day trip to the mainland yesterday, appealing to that growing sector of Taiwan’s population who simply want peace

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist.

Read more of Arlan’s thoughts at StoneX Market Intelligence at https://my.stonex.com/

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Precious moments: Did Gold just remind financial markets’ what it’s there for?
Today 12:43 PM
US Open: Stocks edge lower in cautious trade
Today 12:17 PM
Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:24 AM
Gap trading: how to use gap trading strategies
Today 08:30 AM
A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
Today 08:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Precious moments: Did Gold just remind financial markets’ what it’s there for?
By:
Paul Walton
Today 12:43 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Stock Indices Gain on Moderating Bank Failure Fears
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 07:41 PM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
      By:
      Paul Walton
      March 24, 2023 06:10 PM
        LP Banner Strategy
        Vincent’s View: Strong economy, weak stock market?
        By:
        Paul Walton
        March 24, 2023 12:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.