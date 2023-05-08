Indices flat on quiet news day, Regional Banks bounce back

Wall Street was flat calm today after last weeks’ Fed and Payroll news. US Consumer Price Indices (CPI) and Producer Price Indices (PPI), due on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, will give read outs on inflation in April. This is perhaps the major source of market risk this week, and in that light US Consumer’s inflation expectations published today are more interesting than usual.

Consumer Inflation Expectations

The New York Fed’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for the US declined to 4.4% for the year-ahead horizon in April, down from the 4.7% seen in March and coming in slightly below forecasts of 4.5%. The April decline was driven in part by expectations for an easing of in the cost of a college education and food, unchanged expectations for the cost of medical care and rents, and expectations that gas prices would rise at a slightly faster rate.

This inflation outlook is sharply down from peak inflation expectations of 6.8% in Jun 2022. The longer-term inflation outlooks worsened slightly, with US consumers now expecting three-year inflation of 2.9% and five-year inflation of 2.6%. However, if achieved, this inflation outcome would undoubtedly be welcomed by the Fed.

Markets Flat

At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500 and tech heavy NASDAQ were flat, while the Russell 2000 indices was off by 0.6%

Regional bank stocks started the week on a positive note, led by strength in PacWest Bancorp (which some saw as the next bank failure) – PacWest gave some reassuring comments and cut dividends to conserve cash

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, edged up to 17.5

The dollar index was flat at 101.0, as were key rates like the Euro/Dollar and Dollar/Sterling

Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries rose modestly to 3.94% and 3.49%, respectively

Gold holds above 2K mark, oil rallies