The rapid rally in the share price has been helped by the broad belief that Tesla has fixed past manufacturing problems and as it moves to widen its appeal to beyond the luxury niche. A solid recent financial performance with two straight quarters of profits now under its belt despite lockdown measures closing down its California factory.

S&P listing here we come

After two straight quarters of profitability Tesla is set to join the S&P. This means that many funds and institutional investors who previous had to avoid the stock will now be allowed to buy in. The decision is awaited.

Chart thoughts

The share price trades firmly its 50,100 & 200 daily moving average and above its ascending trendline, despite selling off since hitting its all time high in early July. The sell off has stalled and a move over resistance at $1564 could see more bulls jump in. Support can be seen at $1362. A break through this level could see the trendline support move into focus.



