The Correction of Hang Seng Index Persists

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 9, 2020 11:32 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated around 8% from July high at 26780 on weak Hong Kong's economic activity and the rising tension between U.S. and China.

The local economy of Hong Kong is still fragile as Hong Kong is still suffering from the third wave of coronavirus. Hong Kong's July Markit PMI dropped to 44.5, worse than the expectation of 50.4 from 49.6 in June.

The tension between the U.S. and China is escalating as the U.S. banned U.S. residents to do transactions with Tiktok and Wechat, and blocked China Telecom and China Mobile to offer service in America.

This morning, Chan's CPI rose 2.7% on year in July (vs +2.6% expected, +2.5% in June), while PPI dropped 2.4% (vs -2.5% expected, -3.0% in the previous month), according to the government.

The investors should focus on China's July industrial production (+6.2% on year) and retail sale (+1.5% on year) this week as the Chinese stocks weighted more than half in Hang Seng Index.

From a technical point of view, the index is capped by a declining trend line on a daily charting, indicating a bearish outlook. 

The 20-day moving average is also turning downward and the relative strength index broke below the rising trend line. Both indicators suggest that the downside momentum remains.

Bearish readers could set the resistance level at 25200, while support levels would be located at 23900 and 22500.

Market chart demonstrating The Correction Of Hang Seng Index Persists. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Indices CPI Inflation

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
Today 03:32 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
Yesterday 04:33 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
Yesterday 03:06 PM
AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
Yesterday 01:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Graphic of trading data chart
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:32 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks bulls return
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 28, 2023 12:00 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        The Nasdaq 100 outlook is underpinned by just seven companies
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 27, 2023 03:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.