The good the bad and the ugly ASX200 Earnings Season review

August 31, 2021 12:25 AM
3 views
Australian flag
Results overall have been solid. A standout feature of this reporting season has been many companies are flush with cash and have not hesitated to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. 


Dividend payments are on track for a record $34bn, which will exceed the August 2019 record of $27bn and over $20bn in buybacks. 

Another noticeable feature has been that lockdowns are weighing on outlook statements. Many companies have elected to provide no guidance, and analysts and investors have been somewhat surprised at the level of caution expressed where guidance statements have been provided. 

This reporting season has also delivered its usual volatility, with stocks rerated sharply higher after a "beat" or punished for a "miss, highlighted by several stocks that moved by more than 10% after delivering reports last week. 

Winners last week included travel stocks such as Flight Centre (FLT) +21%, Webjet (WEB) +17%, and Qantas (QAN) +16.1%. As well as Blackmores (BKL) +20.5% and Nanosonics (NAN) +21.5%. 

Losers last week included Seven Group (SVW) -10.1%, Cochlear (COH) -10.9%, Kogan.com (KGN) -14.7%, Appen (APX) -11% and A2 Milk (A2M) -11%. 

With Sydney's lockdown likely to extend into October and Victoria’s into Mid-September, more downgrades than upgrades are expected to impact the FY22 earning season. 

An excellent example of this is Wesfarmers. Despite delivering a strong FY 2021 outcome last week across its range of businesses, including Bunnings, Officeworks, and Kmart, the share price of Wesfarmers has sagged over 5%, a reflection that ongoing lockdowns will suppress sales.

Nonetheless, the ASX200 is on track to lock in its 11th straight month of gains in August and is up 16.6% in 2021. 

With a roadmap to reopening in NSW in place courtesy of the strong vaccination rate, supportive monetary and fiscal policy, and attractive dividend yields, the preference is to buy a dip in the ASX200 towards 7300, looking for a rally towards 7700 into year-end. 

ASX200 Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of August 31st 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Indices Stocks

Latest market news

How to use the money flow index to analyse markets
Today 08:15 PM
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
Today 05:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 moves higher as rate hike fears diminish
Today 05:22 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
Today 04:39 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Today 03:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
Today 01:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest ASX articles

Research
Gold , ASX 200 Analysis: Morning brief - 29th May 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
May 28, 2023 10:53 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 30, 2023 03:32 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      China’s producer prices deflate, ASX 200 squares up to resistance
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 9, 2022 03:14 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.