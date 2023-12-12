Soft landing narrative may see risk run riot unless inflation heats up

You’d think if there was any real caution heading into US CPI, long bond auctions and rate decisions from the Fed, ECB and BoE, it would have surfaced by now. But it hasn’t.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 12, 2023 2:53 AM
Market chart showing uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It’s a week laden with event risk. We know that. We understand riskier asset classes have run very hard. We know there’s plenty of cuts priced into developed market yield curves, despite the reluctance from central bankers to confirm. We know the risks yet we’re still buying risk.

You’d think if there was any real caution heading into US CPI, long bond auctions and rate decisions from the Fed, ECB and BoE, it would have surfaced by now. But it hasn’t. It’s the type of mindset that suggests only an uncomfortably hot inflation print may be enough to upset the applecart, and even that may not be enough.

With earnings risk not an immediate threat, you get the sense that unless the disinflationary trend is truly questioned, markets will be able to brush aside feeble attempts to push back against large scale easing expectations, as we saw two Friday’s back when Jerome Powell’s warning that rates could rise again was almost instantly dismissed.

Markets know that unless the Fed and other central banks are truly intending to hike again, they can control the narrative. The Fed gave them that power by acknowledging the role tighter financial conditions played in assisting the inflation fight. With the consensus view being the battle has been won, markets believe the economy needs looser financial conditions, and fast.

Unless inflation show signs of heating up, the soft landing narrative may see risk run riot, aided by a softer US dollar and bond yields. The total lack of fear gives the impression markets, collectively, have made up their mind as to what they intend to do. And unless the data or central banks make a compelling case to the contrary, the path of least resistance remains higher.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Equities Fed FX Commodities

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
Yesterday 03:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

aus_02
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:00 AM
    Oil extraction
    ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
      china_05
      S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 11, 2023 11:28 PM
        Screen showing share price of 22,450
        Shein IPO: Everything you need to know about Shein
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        November 30, 2023 05:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.