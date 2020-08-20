The USDCAD appears to be headed for its 2019 low of 1 2950

Thursday’s forex report, along with European and U.S. economic data.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2020 7:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the NZD. On the U.S. economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims rose to 1,106K for the week ending August 15th (920K expected), from a revised 971K in the previous week. Continuing Claims declined to 14,844K for the week ending August 8th (15,000K expected), from a revised 15,480K in the week before. The Leading Index increased 1.4% on month in July (+1.1% expected), compared to a revised +3.0% in June.

On Friday, Markit's U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index for the August preliminary reading is expected to rise to 52.0 on month, from 50.9 in the July final reading. Markit's U.S. Services Purchasing Mangers' Index for the August preliminary reading is expected to increase to 51.0 on month, from 50.0 in the July final reading. Finally, Existing Home Sales for July are expected to spike to 5.40M on month, from 4.72M in June.

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and USD. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has posted July PPI at -1.7% (vs -1.8% on year expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and USD.

The USD/CAD fell by 27 pips during Thursday's trading session. The currency pair has been falling inside of an descending wedge pattern that closely resembles a bearish channel since mid to late-March, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its unlimited quantitative easing initiative. The pair is currently holding just below the upper trend line of the pattern. The RSI is bearish and currently sitting at 35. The pair is likely to continue grinding lower toward the 1.3035 support level. If price breaks below 1.3035, it will likely carry on lower to retest the 2019 low of 1.2950. If price turns up, traders can look to the upper trendline as strong resistance. If price breaks above the upper trendline, then the pair will probably find resistance at 1.3355 before turning back down. If price breaks above 1.3355 it could mean the start of a new uptrend. However, the massive quantitative easing program used by the Fed will likely keep the U.S. Dollar Currency Index depressed as a result of inflation.


Market chart showing performance of USD/CAD. Published August 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: CAD Forex USD Trade

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
By:
James Stanley
October 23, 2024 02:57 PM
    Research
    JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
        Forex trading
        USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 04:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.