Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo

Turo, a leading player in the peer-to-peer car-sharing industry, is reigniting its ambitions to become a publicly traded entity through an IPO.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 11:38 PM
tesla_04
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

What Do We Know About the Turo IPO?

Turo Inc., a leading player in the car-sharing industry, is reigniting its ambitions to become a publicly traded entity. Having previously filed for an initial public offering (IPO) and momentarily pausing its efforts, Turo is now gearing up for a potential listing as early as the middle of the year.

The company, often likened to Airbnb for cars, operates by connecting car owners with short-term renters. With significant investors like IAC/InterActiveCorp, August Capital, and Canaan Partners backing it, Turo is positioned as a major contender in the evolving landscape of shared mobility.

What is Turo?

Founded in 2009 and initially known as RelayRides, Turo rebranded to its current name in 2016. The platform allows car owners (hosts) to rent out their vehicles to others (guests), offering an array of car types, including luxury and exotic models.

Turo operates across multiple countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France, and prides itself on being Carbon Neutral Certified. Despite not being profitable yet, Turo's substantial customer growth and commitment to achieving profitability paint a promising picture.

turo_logo

Source: Turo

How Much is Turo Worth?

Turo's last known valuation in 2019 stood at approximately $1.2 billion. However, recent movements and preparations for an IPO, coupled with substantial revenue growth, suggest a notable increase in valuation.

Predictions place Turo's current valuation at around $2.7 billion, signaling a significant growth trajectory since its last valuation.

Is Turo Profitable?

As of the latest reports, Turo is not yet profitable but has demonstrated a strong commitment to reaching profitability.

The company's impressive revenue growth, from $469 million in 2021 to $746.6 million in 2022, and a substantial increase in active vehicle listings, indicate a robust business model with the potential for future profitability.

What is Turo’s Business Model?

Turo's business model is centered around a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform. It generates revenue through various fees, including listing fees from hosts, commissions from rental transactions, protection fees, insurance coverage charges, and additional fees for services like extra mileage, delivery, and pickup.

While the platform has historically been unprofitable, its growing adoption and positive market sentiment point towards a potentially promising future.

Who are Turo’s Competitors?

Turo faces competition from both direct and indirect players in the car-sharing and rental market. Key competitors include SnappCar, Zipcar, HyreCar, BlaBlaCar, Uber Rentals, Lyft Rentals, Hertz Corporation, Enterprise Holdings, and GIG Car Share, among others. The competitive landscape demands continuous innovation and compelling value propositions to retain customer loyalty and market share.

Who Owns Turo?

Turo is backed by a consortium of investors, including IAC/InterActiveCorp, August Capital, Canaan Partners, G Squared, Shasta Ventures, and GV Management Co. These stakeholders have collectively supported Turo's growth and strategic direction, propelling it towards the upcoming IPO. As Turo transitions from a private to a public entity, the dynamics of ownership and investment are set to evolve further.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: IPO Stocks Insights

Latest market news

Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:56 PM
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
Yesterday 02:10 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rebounds along with stocks as dollar dips
Yesterday 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest IPO articles

Grains in field close-up
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 16, 2024 11:22 PM
    Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 16, 2024 07:11 PM
      Wall Street sign with a building in background
      Skims IPO: Everything you need to know about Skims
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 30, 2023 05:51 PM
        Screen showing share price of 22,450
        Shein IPO: Everything you need to know about Shein
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        November 30, 2023 05:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.