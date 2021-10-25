Two trades to watch: DAX, FTSE

DAX edges higher, IFO business sentiment report in focus. FTSE rises after HSBC beats profit forecast.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 25, 2021 8:08 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX edges higher, IFO business sentiment report in focus

The German Dax, along with its European peers is opening the week on the front foot, after booking a loss across the previous week of 0.3%.

The market mood is broadly upbeat with European indices tracing Asian markets higher as earnings season really gets under way.

The economic calendar is light with the focus firmly on German IFO business sentiment. Supply chain bottlenecks and rising prices have weakened business sentiment and the outlook for business in the Eurozone’s largest economy. The IFO business climate has fallen for four consecutive months. Expectations are for a further move lower to 97.9 down from 98.8.

Learn more about the DAX

Where next for the DAX?

The rebound in the DAX from 14812 has taken the descending trendline dating back to early September but is struggling to push beyond the confluence of the 50 & 100 sma at 15600 on the daily chart. The RSI is mildly above 50 keeping buyer’s hopeful of further upside.

A move above 15600, which could prove a tough nut to crack is needed to attack 15780 a level which offered resistance on several occasions across September before 16000 is targeted and fresh all-time highs.

On the flip side a move below 15400 could open the door to horizontal support at 15300. A move below here could negate the near term up trend and open the door to 15000.

DAX chart

FTSE rises after HSBC beats forecast

The FTSE looks set to outperform its European peers on the open as metal prices jump and HSBC reports encouraging earnings.

The heavyweight bank reported a 76% jump in Q3 profit to $5.4 billion ahead of expectations. Revenue came in at $12 billion, up 0.7% compared to a year earlier but below $12.3 billion forecast. Whilst the bank didn’t announce any dividends for the third quarter it did say it had plans to start a $2 billion share buyback shortly.

Separately metals jumped higher at the start of the week and oil reached a fresh multi year high which is likely to boost resource stocks on Monday.

Learn more about the FTSE

Where next for the FTSE?

After breaking out above the descending trendline resistance and hitting a fresh post pandemic high at 7250 the FTSE has been in consolidation mode.

The FTSE trades above its 50 & 100 sma & the RSI is supportive of further upside. Buyers could look for a move above 7250 for fresh post pandemic highs.

7165 is a key support.  Upon testing this level the price could rebound higher one more. Seller could look for a move below this level to, which could open the door to 7130 the trendline support and 7100 the 50 & 100 sma.

FTSE chart


 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Indices Dax FTSE

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:18 AM
EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
Today 04:22 AM
Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
Yesterday 11:48 PM
Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
Yesterday 10:12 PM
Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
Yesterday 10:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:22 AM
      stocks_03
      S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 10, 2025 03:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks at crossroads ahead of NFP
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.