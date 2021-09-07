Two trades to watch EURGBP FTSE

EUR/GBP looks ahead to ZEW German sentiment data & EZ GDP Q2 (3rd est.) FTSE eases lower but losses could be capped by upbeat Chinese data & UK house price figures

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 7, 2021 3:50 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/GBP looks to German ZEW sentiment data, EZ GDP 

EUR/GBP is pushing higher, extending gains from the previous session. A surprise jump in German factory orders sent the pair higher. German factory orders rose 3.4% July, after rising 4.6% in June. Forecasts had been for a 1.1% rise. 

Today the data continues to flow thick and fast. German industrial production came in better than forecast at 1%, after contracting 1% in June. Expectations had been for  

Looking ahead, Eurozone GDP Q2, the third revision is expected to confirm 2% growth QoQ. German ZEW economic sentiment data is expected to reveal a deterioration in economic sentiment. 

The EUR is also finding some support from hawkish expectations surrounding Thursday’s ECB meeting. 


Where next for EUR/GBP ?

EUR/GBP has been on the rise since hitting a low of 0.8450 on August 10. The pair reached a high of 0.86 before easing lower. Currently the pair is struggling to push beyond 0.5880 the 100 sma.  

EUR/GBP continues to find support from the month old ascending trendline. A sustained move above the 100 sma could lift the pair buyers to test the August high of 0.86 and on to 0.8620 the July 7 high. 

An upturn in the receding bullish bias on the MACD would be needed to propel the pair towards 0.8670 the July high. 

On the downside, immediate support can be seen at 0.8550 the 50 sma ahead of 0.85 the July low. 

 

FTSE eases lower, strong Chinese data, housing data could limit losses 

European markets are set to open lower handing back some of yesterday’s gains. However, losses could be small given that Chinese trade data pointed to strong global demand. 

Chinese exports rose faster than forecast in August at 25.6% YoY following from 19.3% gain in July. 

Upbeat German industrial production is helping the mood. More European data is due this morning. 

UK housing market data revealed house prices grew 0.7% MoM in August, up from 0.4% in July. Annually house price growth cooled slightly to 7.1%, down from August 7.6%. 


Where next from FTSE? 

Once again the FTSE’s advance has run out of steam. After pushing above briefly above resistance at 7185, the index today is back below that level. 

The index trades in a tight range above its multi-week ascending trendline. Strong support can be seen around 7140 the rising trendline support, 50 & 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. A move below this level could negate the near term uptrend. 

It would take a move below 7090 for the sellers to gain traction. 



Related tags: EUR FTSE 100

Latest market news

Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
Yesterday 11:15 PM
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Yesterday 08:07 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Yesterday 06:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest EUR articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 08:07 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        December 20, 2024 04:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.