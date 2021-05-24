Two trades to watch FTSE WTI crude oil

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 24, 2021 3:49 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE heads higher on quiet data day 

The FTSE, along with its European peers is heading higher on Monday after a solid end to trading on Wall Street on Friday. 

News flow over the weekend was light and both the earnings calendar and economic calendar are bare today. 

There is bank holiday in parts of Europe. 

Learn more about the FTSE

Where next for the FTSE? 

The FTSE continues to trade within an ascending trendline dating back to late January.  

Last week the FTSE probed the lower band of the ascending channel. However, repeated moved to this support have not resulted in a deeper pullback.  

The fact that the lower band support also coincides with the 50 sma means that it is proving to be a tough nut to crack which could help the index remain within the channel and provide a base for a possible move higher. 

A move above the descending trendline dated back to early May could see the FTSE advance towards 7100 high May 18 and 7150. 

It would take a move below 6910 the 50 sma and the lower band of the ascending channel for the sellers to gain traction. 

 

WTI crude oil prices move higher as Iran nuclear talks hit problems  

Oil prices are recouping some of last week’s losses as potentials hitches start to emerge in reviving the Iran 2015 nuclear deal, which would have added more oil supply to the market. 

The US Secretary of State Blinken stated that there was no sign that Iran is willing to comply with nuclear commitments. This is a further blow to progress rumours as Iran prepares to end UN watchdog’s access to nuclear sites 

Meanwhile rising covid cases in Japan, the world’s fourth largest importer of oil, where just 4% of the population is vaccinated, is acting as a drag. 

Learn more about the factors which move oil prices

Where next for WTI crude oil? 

WTI crude oil managed to rise back above its 50 sma on the daily chart and ascending trendline dating back to late January, which it briefly moved below last week. 

Whilst the trendline holds, buyers could remain optimistic of a move back towards 6700 the May high. 

A move back below the ascending trend line at 63.50 and the 50 sma at 62.50 could prompt a deeper sell off towards 60.00 the 100 sma.  


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.



Related tags: Crude Oil FTSE 100 Indices Oil

Latest market news

$80 Oil, despite current weakness?
Today 02:21 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
Today 01:19 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as Nvidia soars, US GDP is revised higher
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
Today 09:59 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Index tests 8-week lows
Today 07:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 05:30 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Crude Oil Outlook: “Watch Out” Crude Bears – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
      Research
      Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 15, 2023 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.