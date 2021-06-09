Two trades to watch WTI crude oil USDCAD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 9, 2021 3:37 AM
5 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

WTI crude oil hits $70 

Oil prices are on the rise amid signs of strong demand from western economies. The successful vaccine rollout and summer driving season in US and Europe fuel demand expectations. 

Data from TomTom showed congestion in 15 European cities is at its highest level since the pandemic started. 

Meanwhile the prospect of Iranian oil re-entering the market faded as US Secretary of State said that sanctions on Iran were unlikely to be lifted. 

API crude inventories fell by 2.1 million in line with forecasts. 

EIA stockpile data is due 

Where next for WTI crude oil? 

WTI has just pushed over $70 following a period of consolidation around the 32 month high. 

WTI trades above its ascending trendline dating back to November. It trades above its upward pointing 50 & 100 sma. The RSI is supportive of further gains whilst it remains out of overbought territory favoring a move towards $72.0. 

A breakthrough $72 could bring $72.85 the May 2018 high into play. 

It would take a move below 66.50 to negate the near term uptrend. 

 

USD/CAD looks to BoC for direction 

The bullish run on oil prices is underpinning the commodity linked loonie, as WTI crude oil hits $70 for the first time since 2018. 

Investors look to BoC for fresh impetus. The BoC has been more hawkish as the first major bank to cut back on its pandemic stimulus programme at the April meeting. It also brought forward -guidance for the first rate rise to H2 2022. 

The US Dollar Index trades flat after booking mild gains in the previous session. Investors remain focused on tomorrow’s CPI data amid concerns of rising inflationary pressures. 

Where next for USD/CAD ?

USD/CAD has been consolidating over the past month, capped on the upside by 1.2150 and on the lower side by 1.20 in a pause in the recent downtrend.  

Failure for the pair to register a meaningful move higher suggests that the bear trend could still have more legs to run.   

Any recovery in the pair would need to retake 1.2145 in order to push ahead to 1.22. 

Support can be seen at 1.2050 the weekly swing low. A breakthrough here could open the door to the key 1.20 psychological level. Failure to defend this level could see USD/CAD decline towards 1.1920 the low May 2015. 

Learn more about trading forex

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Crude Oil CAD USD

Latest market news

Gold, Silver analysis: Metals extend recovery ahead of US CPI
Today 10:30 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecasts :Two trades to watch
Today 07:23 AM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 06:32 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
Today 03:09 AM
Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Yesterday 06:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
By:
David Scutt
October 9, 2023 01:26 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    WTI analysis: Crude oil in spotlight – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 3, 2023 05:59 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 3, 2023 12:05 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
        By:
        Paul Walton
        September 20, 2023 11:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.