Two trades to watch: WTI oil, DAX

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 12, 2021 8:29 AM
11 views
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Crude oil struggles around $80.00

Crude oil struggled to rebound from the weekly low and is edging lower once again. This week has been a volatile week for crude oil.

The US Dollar is sitting at 16-month highs and inflation at 30 year highs, prompting expectations that the US could adopt measures to ease the price of oil such as releasing strategic reserves.

Whilst supply remains tight demand continues to rise, particularly as air travel and trans-Atlantic travel picks up.

OPEC cuts its demand outlook for Q4 by 330,000 barrels per day from last month.

Baker Hughes rig count data is due later today.

Learn more about trading oil

Where next for WTI crude oil?

WTI crude oil has been trending lower since October 25th. The price hit a low of 77.70 on 4th November and has been attempting to rebound.

However, failure to retake the 200 sma and the bearish RSAI suggests more downside could be on the cards.

Immediate support can be seen at 79.43 the weekly low. Beyond that the November low of 77.70 comes into play and 74.80 October 7 low.

Buyers need to see a move above the 200 sma at the 80.60 and expose the 81.30. A move above the falling trend line at $83.95.

oil chart

DAX flat as DTE raises outlook EZ industrial production due

The Dax is opening roughly flat along with its European peers in what is expected to be a relatively quiet session.

Concerns over the surprise jump in US inflation appear to be easing.

Deutsche Telecom beat forecasts for earnings and raised its full year outlook for the third time this year.

Eurozone industrial production data is due to show a contraction of 0.5% MoM in September, after -1.6% contraction in August.

Learn more about the DAX

Learn more about the DAX

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX is extending its rebound from 14750 struck at the start of October, the uptrend remains. The price has been in consolidation mode over the past week, holding above the key 16,000 level.

Buyers could look for a move above 16106 for a bullish breakout towards 16430.

Meanwhile sellers might look for a move below 15985 the weekly low to indicate further losses.

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Commodities Oil Indices Dax

Latest market news

DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Today 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Today 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Today 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Today 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 06:45 AM
    White mountain on blue background
    Lithium sector breaking down as bond yields burst higher
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 26, 2023 02:27 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
        gold_03
        Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 05:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.