UK GDP slightly better than feared

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 12, 2020 3:10 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The U.K. Office for National Statistics has posted 2Q GDP at -21.7% on year, slightly better than -22.4% on year expected. June industrial production was released at +9.3% (vs +9.0% on month expected), manufacturing production at +11.0% (vs +10.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 5.3 billion pounds surplus (vs 2.8 billion pounds surplus expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains on the upside, supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is well directed and no more overbought. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2670. The nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.3205 and a second one would be set at set at 2019 top at 1.3515 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: The ECB hike rates, BOJ next up
By:
Matt Simpson
June 15, 2023 10:10 PM
    Research
    AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 14, 2023 11:06 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 14, 2023 05:35 AM
        Research
        DAX, FTSE Analysis: The DAX gets back in its box ahead of ECB meeting
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 04:50 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.