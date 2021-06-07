US CPI preview and what it means for USDJPY

Following last week's disappointing US payrolls data, the next clue as to the state of the US economy comes on Thursday in the shape of US CPI data for May, a number that is expected to again run “hot”.

June 7, 2021 4:16 AM
Forex trading

However, after last month’s CPI report surprised with the highest month on month rise in core prices since the 1980s, the bar for a strong reaction this month has been set much higher and as such a more tame reaction is likely this time around.

Supporting the idea of a less volatile reaction, there appears to be growing acceptance of the Feds view that the current rise in inflation is transitory and a recognition that the Fed is focused on the labour market ahead of inflation.

As such, a strong inflation number on Thursday night is unlikely to bring forward the Feds timetable to commence tapering. Although it may prompt the Fed to start its evitable discussion on tapering at the June FOMC, along with an attempt to separate timelines for tapering and rate hikes.

For the record the market is expecting to see a further acceleration to 4.6% y/y in headline inflation with core inflation rising to 3.4% y/y as the deflationary effects from a year ago drop out, and the impact of higher commodity prices, supply bottlenecks and pent up demand following the reopening continue to impact.

In line with this, while the US dollar might find some temporary support following the release of the number the more attractive opportunity may be found in shorting USD/JPY if it breaks/closes below trendline support coming in near 109.00, following the release of the CPI data.

Learn more about trading FX

This would provide an initial indication a decline towards the April low at 107.47 is underway with some risks of a deeper pullback towards wave equality and the 200day moving average coming in between 106.90 and 106.30ish. A move that would bring USDJPY back in line with US 10 year yields.

The figures stated are as of the 7th of June 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex JPY USD CPI Inflation

Latest market news

Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Forex articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:14 PM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:21 AM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 18, 2025 12:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 17, 2025 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.