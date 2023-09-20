US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 7:23 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US Dollar and Fed Takeaways

  • The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected.
  • The median FOMC member expects one more rate hike this year and two cuts next year.
  • The US dollar is rallying in response to the “Hawkish Hold”

What was the Fed Interest Rate Decision?

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25%-5.50% range as expected.

Fed Statement

There were no meaningful changes to the Fed’s monetary policy statement.

FOMC Summary of Economic Projections (SEP)

The Fed’s updated economic forecasts showed a median projection for 2023 growth of 2.1% (from 1% in June). Fed officials also lowered their unemployment forecast.

The infamous “Dot Plot” of future interest rate forecasts from the central bank showed 12 members expected one more interest rate hike this year while 7 expected to no change to interest rates.

More significantly, the median Fed member now expects “only” two rate cuts next year, down from four at the previous meeting.

fed_dot_plot_higher_for_longer09202023

Source: Federal Reserve

US Dollar Technical Analysis DXY Daily Chart

dxydaily09202023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The US dollar caught a quick bid in reaction to the news as Fed Chairman Powell takes the stage for his press conference. He’s shown a tendency to “walk back” the statement throughout the year, but as it stands, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has reversed its losses on the dayafter touching a one-week low this morning.

Traders should keep an eye on medium-term support at 104.50 and resistance at 105.40 and 105.90.

Watch for future updates as Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference develops.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Fed FOMC Central Bank Interest rates

Latest market news

Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
Today 12:27 PM
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
Today 11:12 AM
Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
Today 09:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Fed articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:27 AM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    USD/JPY: divergent central bank messaging generates renewed upside risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:38 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Lithium sector’s big test as bond yields threaten to break higher
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 13, 2023 05:47 AM
        japan_09
        USD/JPY: weakening upstream inflation pressures bad news for bears
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 13, 2023 02:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.