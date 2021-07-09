US open Dow rebounds Nasdaq lags on net neutrality revival

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 9, 2021 9:47 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.7% at 34667

S&P futures +0.4% at 4340

Nasdaq futures 0.01% at 14725

In Europe

FTSE +0.7% at 7081

Dax 1.% at 15566

Euro Stoxx +1.3% at 4045


Dow leads recovery, Nasdaq lags

US stocks are set to rebound on the open after steep losses in the previous session. The overall outlook remains upbeat, particularly with regards to corporate earnings which are drawing into focus as the US banks kick off earnings season next week.

Covid cases are on the rise, particularly in Asia, but for now that is not going to derail the rally. Yesterday’s selloff looks to be more of a technical pullback rather than owing to serious fundamental changes to the outlook.

On the virus front, Pfizer plans to request emergency authorization for a third booster dose of its covid vaccine, which is believes will be more effective against the Delta strain.

The Nasdaq set to lag behind its peers, with futures just breaking even. Big tech are coming under pressure after reports emerged that President Biden is encouraging regulators to re-instate Obama era rules on net-neutrality. This would encourage competition within certain sectors of the US -economy.

There is little in the way of data for investors to sink their teeth into. The Fed’s monetary policy report could attract some attention.


Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 is once again on the rise, yesterday’s selloff hasn’t even hit the sides of the rally. The pullback to a low of 4288 didn’t even bring the 50 sma into play. The RSI is in positive territory and pointing higher, suggesting that there could be more upside to come.  Buyers need to break above 4360 to reach fresh all time highs. Sellers need a move below 4270 to negate the near term up trend. A fall below 4210 could see the sellers gai traction.

Market chart of US SP 500. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – GBP shrugs off weak GDP data

The US Dollar is edging lower despite both treasury yields and stocks rising.

EUR/USD -The pair is capitalizing on the weaker US Dollar. ECB president Christine Lagarde didn’t rock the boat in a speech today and there were no surprises in the minutes from the ECB meeting.

GBP/USD is rebounding from a deep selloff in the previous session shrugging off weak GDP data. UK GDP MoM in May rose 0.8% short of the 1.5% forecast. This was also down from April’s 2% GDP growth suggesting that growth was starting to slow even as the reopening was in full swing.

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3820

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3820

EUR/USD  +0.1% at 1.1856


Oil extends rebound

Oil prices are rebounding for a second straight session following crude stockpile data. The data revealed that stock piles declined by 6.69 million barrels in the week ending 2 July, taking inventories to the lowest level since February last year, before the pandemic.

This is the seventh straight week of declining inventories and adds to evidence that demand is rising economies and the US driving season ramps up.

That said oil prices could struggle to retake recent multi year highs whilst the OPEC+ disagreement persists. With Saudi Arabia and UAE failing to see eye to eye over output increases the prospect of a price war for market share still exists.

Oil is set to decline 2.5% across the week

US crude trades +0.1% at $73.26

Brent trades +0.8% at $74.51

 


Looking ahead

15:00 US Whole sales inventories

17:00 Fed Monetary Policy Report

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

 

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3820

EUR/USD  +0.1% at 1.1856


Oil extends rebound

Oil prices are rebounding for a second straight session following crude stockpile data. The data revealed that stock piles declined by 6.69 million barrels in the week ending 2 July, taking inventories to the lowest level since February last year, before the pandemic.

This is the seventh straight week of declining inventories and adds to evidence that demand is rising economies and the US driving season ramps up.

That said oil prices could struggle to retake recent multi year highs whilst the OPEC+ disagreement persists. With Saudi Arabia and UAE failing to see eye to eye over output increases the prospect of a price war for market share still exists.

Oil is set to decline 2.5% across the week

US crude trades +0.1% at $73.26

Brent trades +0.8% at $74.51

 


Looking ahead

15:00 US Whole sales inventories

17:00 Fed Monetary Policy Report

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

 

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3820

EUR/USD  +0.1% at 1.1856


Oil extends rebound

Oil prices are rebounding for a second straight session following crude stockpile data. The data revealed that stock piles declined by 6.69 million barrels in the week ending 2 July, taking inventories to the lowest level since February last year, before the pandemic.

This is the seventh straight week of declining inventories and adds to evidence that demand is rising economies and the US driving season ramps up.

That said oil prices could struggle to retake recent multi year highs whilst the OPEC+ disagreement persists. With Saudi Arabia and UAE failing to see eye to eye over output increases the prospect of a price war for market share still exists.

Oil is set to decline 2.5% across the week

US crude trades +0.1% at $73.26

Brent trades +0.8% at $74.51

 


Looking ahead

15:00 US Whole sales inventories

17:00 Fed Monetary Policy Report

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

 

Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.

  • Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  • Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  • Place the trade.

    Related tags: Crude Oil DXY DJIA Equities Forex Indices SPX 500

    Latest market news

    Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
    August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
    Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
    August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
    Standard deviation explained
    August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
    EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
    August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
    US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

    Open an account in minutes

    Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

    Open account

    Web Trader platform

    Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
    Learn more

    Economic Calendar

    view more

    Latest Crude Oil articles

    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
          Oil refinery
          Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
          By:
          Fawad Razaqzada
          June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

            StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


            This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


            The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.