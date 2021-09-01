US open Futures charge higher ADP payrolls miss

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 1, 2021 9:38 AM
4 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.17% at 35434

S&P futures +0.35% at 4537

Nasdaq futures +0.31% at 15634

In Europe

FTSE +0.63% at 7151

Dax +0.31% at 15855

Euro Stoxx +0.90% at 4292


Stocks set for fresh record highs

US stocks are set to open on the front adding to strong gains across August. Optimism surrounding supportive central banks continues to overshadow any concerns over rising covid cases.

The S&P 500 has been notably buoyant since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a less dovish than expected stance at the Jackson Hole Symposium, rallying over 1.2% across two sessions. Yesterday we saw the bulls pause for breath with the S&P 500 ending -0.1% lower; losses which will be quickly recouped on today’s open.

Still as we enter the new month of September at all-time highs it is worth keeping in mind that historically September is a poor month for gains.

 Datawise ADP private payrolls miss forecasts in August increasing by just 374k against 613k forecast. This was also roughly in line with last month’s 330k. The weaker data supports the view of a more accommodative Fed for longer reflected in rising stocks and a falling greenback.

The data comes ahead of Friday’s non farm payroll and doesn’t bode well for Friday’s NFP which is expected to show 750,000 jobs added in August down from 943k.


Where next for S&P share price?

The S&P500 trades within its ascending channel dating back to mid-May. The index is trading at fresh record highs at the top end of the channel. The bullish MACD is supportive of further gains. A break above and close over 4545 the all-time high and the upper band of the ascending channel could see the price find fresh legs for further upside. A move below 4380 the lower band of the channel and the 50 sma could see sellers gain traction.

Market chart of US S&P 500. Analysed on September 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – EUR shrugs off weak data

The US Dollar is trading around 3 week lows a after disappointing consumer confidence data and ADP payroll data today. Bets are cooling of a sooner move by the Fed.

EURUSD has shrugged off disappointing data. German retail sales came in lower than expected at -5.1% decline MoM in July, following a 4.2% jump in June. The data could suggest that the consumer driven recovery could lose steam in the third quarter after a strong first half to the year. German and Eurozone manufacturing PMIs were also downgraded.

 

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Indices Nasdaq SPX 500

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
June 9, 2023 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
June 9, 2023 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 9, 2023 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
June 9, 2023 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 7, 2023 04:30 PM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2023 05:00 PM
      Research
      Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 24, 2023 05:30 AM
        Research
        Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 26, 2023 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.