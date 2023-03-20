US Open: Futures steady after central bank support

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:47 PM
18 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures 0.06% at 31870

S&P futures +0.6% at 3934

Nasdaq futures +0.1% at 12518

In Europe

FTSE +0.46% at 7363

Dax +0.5% at 14850

Banking sector tensions remain

US futures are showing modest gains, after erasing an earlier decline, as investors continue to digest the latest developments in global banking stocks, including liquidity support by major central banks and consolidation in the banking sector.

Major central banks across the globe led by the Fed announced an emergency liquidity operation through standing US dollar swap line arrangements, which is designed to ease the strain on the global banking system.

Investors are also digesting the news that UBS bought Credit Suisse for CHF 3 billion. However, the buyout, well below the market price, resulted in $17 billion being lost by Credit Suisse junior bondholders raising concerns across the sector.

US regional banks are still under pressure as they rush to shore up their deposits following the collapse of SVB bank earlier this month.

The focus on the banking sector comes as investors also look ahead to the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday, where the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, but this is by no means a done deal.

Corporate news

First Republic Bank is falling sharply lower pre-market after another rating agency downgrade. The S&P500 downgraded its rating on the bank and reports that it is looking to raise capital despite deposits injection last week.

NVIDIA is in focus as the three-day developer conference is set to kick off and could build enthusiasm and show off its latest advancements in generative AI, cloud computing and more.

Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P rebounded from 3808 in March low, pushing back over the year-old falling trend line and the 200 sma. However, the price failed at the resistance of the 100 sma at 3957 and rebounded lower. Today the price found support on that same year-long falling trendline resistance turned support at 3865. The RSI remains below 50, which in addition to the fall below the 200 sma keeps sellers hopeful of further downside. A break below 3865 is needed to extend the selloff to 3808. Meanwhile, buyers have more work on their hands, with a rise above the 200 sma at 3930 needed to bring the 100 sma at 3963 into focus. A rise above here creates a higher high and exposes the 50 sma at 4016.

s&p500 chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR, GBP rise

The USD is falling as investors continue to digest the latest developments surrounding the global banking crisis and as they look ahead the fed rate decision on Wednesday. The stress in the financial sector has raised the prospect of the Fed cutting rates by the end of the year.

EUR/USD is rising, capitalising on renewed weakness in the US dollar amid persistent fears over the global banking crisis, which is weighing heavily on treasury yields. man PPI cooled by less than expected in February at 15.8% YoY, down from 17.6% in January, but above forecasts of 14.5%. ECB’s Lagarde is due to speak today and investors will be looking closely for any clues over the future path for interest rates after the central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points last week.

GBP/USD is rising as the USD continues to struggle and as investors look ahead to the release of UK inflation data tomorrow and the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday.

EUR/USD +0.39% at 1.0701

GBP/USD +0.32% at 1.2221

Oil tumbles further

Oil fell over 10% last week and is trending lower again at the start of the new week, hitting its lowest level since 2021 on banking fears. Investors continue to fret that the unfolding banking crisis could result in a recession, hurting the oil demand outlook.

The slide in oil comes even as central banks such as the Fed and the ECB pledged to enhance liquidity and support other banks, in a move which has so far failed to restore confidence in a fragile market.

The sell-off also comes as investors look ahead to the Fed rate decision on Wednesday, where US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a further 25%.

Volatility in the oil market is likely to continue across the week.

.

 

WTI crude trades +0.6% at $66.50

Brent trades at +0.6% at $72.80

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

 


 

 


 

Related tags: Trade USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
Today 01:15 PM
GameStop Q4 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
Today 01:08 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:18 AM
Baseline: Indonesia’s export bans reinforce local industry, limits exports
Today 11:00 AM
Most traded stocks of the week
Today 09:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade articles

Research
Two trades to watch: DAX, EUR/USD
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 9, 2023 08:15 AM
    Congress building
    US open: Stocks edge higher ahead of tomorrow's inflation report
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 11, 2023 01:43 PM
      Board of currencies
      What are free market economies
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 4, 2022 06:04 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks rise at the start of a busy week
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 24, 2022 01:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.