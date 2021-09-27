US open Futures trade mixed treasury yields oil rise

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 27, 2021 10:02 AM
12 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.04% at 34825

S&P futures -0.26% at 4444

Nasdaq futures -0.86% at 15197

In Europe

FTSE -0.03% at 7050

Dax +0.3% at 15570

Euro Stoxx +0.15% at 4165


Stocks are set to open mixed with Fed speakers in focus this week.

US stocks are set for a mixed open on Monday, as futures pared earlier gains and investors questioned whether global growth can survive a slowdown in Chinese growth, an energy crunch and the Fed tapering support.

US treasury yields have jumped to a three month high ahead of Fed speeches and expectations that the Fed will look to rein in bond purchases before the end of the year. As a result, investors are rotating into cyclicals at the expense of the high growth tech stocks, keeping the Dow Jones in the red which the tech heavy Nasdaq slumps on the prospect of tighter policy from the Fed. Industrials such as Caterpillar and 3M tend to benefit from an economic rebound are on the rise,

US durable goods orders came in better than forecast, rebound by 1.8% MoM in August, up from -0.1% in July. The upbeat data supports the view that the US economy is recovering well and ready for bond purchases to be tapered.

Energy stocks are also firmly in demand as oil trades at a 3 year high.

Where next for the S&P

The S&P broke out of the rising channel within which it had been trading since mid-May. The price found support on the 100 sma and pushed higher retaking the 50 sma. The RSI is neutral. However, the shooting star candle suggests that reversal could be on the cards. Immediate support is being tested at 50 sma 4450. A break below here could see 4400 horizontal support tested before exposing the 100 sma at 4350. Any move higher would need to retake 4494 last week’s high to target 4550.

FX – USD rebounds, EUR slips post election

The US Dollar is trading higher despite the upbeat mood in the market. The greenback is tracing treasury yields higher after last week’s FOMC.

EUR/USD – The Euro is struggling to rise after the German elections. The SPD centre left party narrowly won the elections. However, coalition talks are starting and could go on for some time.  The prospect of lengthy coalition negotiations is weighing on demand for the Euro. A speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde is eyed later today.

GBP/USD  +0.2% at 1.3704

EUR/USD  -0.15% at 1.1706


Brent trades at 3 year highs

Oil prices are rising for a fifth consecutive session and trading at fresh three year highs amid supply tightness and draws on inventories. US inventories are at the lowest level for over two years.

Surging gas prices are also driving oil prices higher as oil becomes a comparably cheaper alternative for power generation.

OPEC members are also struggling to raise output owing to under investment or maintenance delays from the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs has upwardly revised its oil outlook to $90 per barrel.

WTI crude trades +1.05% at $74.79

Brent trades +1.05% at $78.28


Looking ahead

N/A

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500 Tech Stocks

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 3rd July 2023
Today 10:43 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
June 30, 2023 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
June 30, 2023 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
June 30, 2023 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
June 30, 2023 01:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 30, 2023 03:27 PM
    Research
    Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 7, 2023 04:30 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2023 05:00 PM
        Research
        Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 24, 2023 05:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.