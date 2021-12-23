US open: Stocks point higher as Omicron fears ease, inflation rises

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 23, 2021 1:30 PM
16 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.34% at 35870

S&P futures +0.35% at 4710

Nasdaq futures +0.25% at 16291

In Europe

FTSE +0.45% at 7352

Dax +0.8% at 15692

Euro Stoxx +0.7% at 4247

Learn more about trading indices

Omicron fear ease

US stocks are heading for a positive start as Omicron fears continue to recede and optimism surrounding the economic outlook builds.

All major US indices are set to end the week higher as an increasing number of studies show that fewer patients need hospital treatment with Omicron compared to Delta. This raises expectations that the Omicron variant won’t derail the global economic recovery.

Adding to the upbeat news, AstraZeneca confirmed that three doses of its COVID vaccine provides protection against Omicron, meanwhile Novavax has said that two shots of its COVID vaccine triggered an immune response to Omicron.

Data wise, investors had plenty to digest. US PCE index, the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation rose to 5.7% in November, up from 5% in October and ahead of the 5.7% forecast.

Initial jobless claims fell last week to 205k, down from 206k the previous week and in line with forecasts.

Furthermore US durable goods orders rose 0.8% MoM ahead of the 0.6% rise expected and up from 0.3% in October.

With inflation elevated and the labour market improving the data supports the more hawkish Fed that we saw in the latest Fed meeting.

The Fed in its December meeting accelerated the pace at which it tapers bond purchases and pointed to three interest rate rises in 2022.

Where next for the S&P50?

The S&P500 is extending its rebound from the 100 sma reached hit on Monday. The move above the 50 sma plus the bullish RSI are keeping buyer’s hopeful of further upside. The price needs to overcome the resistance zone at 4713/20 in order to look towards 4750 and fresh all-time highs. Failure to push above this level could see the price head back towards the 50 sma at 4634, with a move below here negating the near-term uptrend. A move below 4530 the 100 sma could see sellers gain traction.

S&P 500 chart

FX – USD rises, GBP retakes 1.34

The USD has traded under pressure across the week as the risk on mood has prompted investors to buy into riskier currencies. However, the greenback is rising after the US data drop supports a more hawkish Fed.

GBP/USD is trading at a monthly high on easing concerns of tighter COVID restrictions. A recent study conducted in England and Scotland showed that the Omicron variant is sending few people to hospital. Furthermore, the government agreed to hold off from announcing tighter restrictions.

GBP/USD +0.55% at 1.3425

EUR/USD -0.18% at 1.1306

 

Oil rises 7% in 3 days

Oil prices are moving higher for a third straight session on encouraging COVID news. Oil prices have jumped almost 7% in three days as the markets become more confident that Omicron won’t derail the economic recovery.

Upbeat news on vaccines and drug treatments for COVID is offsetting news that the Chinese city of Xian has imposed lockdown restrictions on its 13 million inhabitants.

Larger than expected drawdowns in oil inventories have also supported oil prices this week. According to the latest EIA report inventories declined by a larger than expected 4.7 million barrels.

Looking ahead the Baker Hughes rig count could provide further impetus for oil traders.

WTI crude trades +0.1% at $72.78

Brent trades +0.1% at $75.41

 

 

Looking ahead

15:00 US Michigan consumer sentiment

15:00 US New home sales

18:00 Baker Hughes rig count

 

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities USD Oil US SP 500 SPX 500 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 19, 2023
Today 11:44 AM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, DXY and Gold in focus - Technical Tuesday
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:32 AM
USD/CAD in the crossfire of CA CPI and FOMC: European open – 19/09/2023
Today 04:41 AM
Nasdaq 100: higher, flatter Fed funds profile a headwind for tech stocks
Today 04:19 AM
EUR/USD suffers its worst weekly run in 26 years ahead of FOMC
Today 02:20 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Indices articles

Gold bulls reclaim key levels, ASX 200 pulls back to support: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    united_states_01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks fall as Fed meeting comes into focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 12:20 PM
      united_states_04
      S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks edge higher ahead of US data drop, Arm IPO
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 14, 2023 11:50 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        DAX outlook: German index in focus ahead of big events
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 12, 2023 11:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.