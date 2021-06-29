US open Stocks point to mixed open banks in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 29, 2021 10:40 AM
3 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.27% at 34377

S&P futures +0.02% at 4291

Nasdaq futures -0.2% at 14494

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 7110

Dax +1.25% at 15743

Euro Stoxx +0.8% at 4121

Dow rebounds

US stocks are to a mixed start on a Tuesday. Whilst the S&P and Nasdaq reached fresh record highs in the previous session, the Dow lagged behind its peers. Today the tables have turned and the Dow looks set to reverse yesterday’s losses.

Tech stocks and the Nasdaq surged in the previous session, helped along after a Federal antitrust court case against the social media giant was dismissed.

Stocks are mixed amid fluctuating concerns over the highly infectious Delta covid variant which is unnerving the markets, against upbeat news surrounding the banks. Some countries in Asia are also behind with the vaccine rollout making them even more vulnerable to rising covid cases.

Banks will also be in focus as most US banks announced plans to pay out $2 billion in dividends following the Fed’s stress test results last week.

Looking ahead, consumer confidence could grab the attention of some traders. Morale is expected to tick high after falling unexpectedly in May.

However, trading ranges could be limited as investors focus on Friday’s non-faarm payroll.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones continues to trade caught between its 50 day ma on offering support at 34200 and a multi month trend line support turned resistance capping gains at 34500. A bullish cross over appears to be forming on the MACD keeping the bulls hopeful. A move above 34500 could see the index aim towards 35000 and the all time high. A move below the 34200 could still prompt dip buying. It would take a move below 33750 to negate the near tem uptrend. Strong support also sits at 33400 the 100 sma.

Market chart showing performance of Wall Street. Published June 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – USD rallies

The US Dollar is charging higher, boosted in part by safe haven flows amid rising covid variant fears.

GBP/USD trades firmly below 1.40 at a weekly low following last week’s dovish BoE and concerns over rising covid cases. The optimism surrounding the final lifting of covid restrictions on July 19th has been overshadowed by steadily rising covid numbers.

EUR/USD is also losing ground owing to the stronger US Dollar despite surging Eurozone economic sentiment. Sentiment came in at 117.9 in June, up from 114.5 and ahead of forecasts of 116.5. Morale is picking up as the economy reopens.

GBP/USD-0.3% at 1.3831

EUR/USD  -0.3% at 1.1888


Oil steady ahead of API data

Oil prices are treading water after retreating in the previous session from recent two and a half year highs.  Concerns over rising covid cases in Asia and the UK and mobility restrictions in Australia sent oil prices over 1.5% lower in the previous session.

Whilst concerns surrounding the new, highly infectious Delta covid variant sparked a selloff there is also an element of investors looking to book some profits ahead of Thursday’s OPEC meeting.

Expectation are growing that OPEC will increase supply from August amid surging demand and limited supply. 500,000 barrels per day additional supply could be coming but given that OPEC expects demand to outstrip supply by the final quarter this should easily be absorbed into the market.

API inventory data is due later today. Another larger than forecast draw on inventory could boost oil prices.

US crude trades +0.3% at $72.88

Brent trades +0.3% at $74.35

 

Looking ahead

14:40 ECB President Lagarde Speech

15:00 US Consumer Confidence

21:30 API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

 

Related tags: Crude Oil DXY DJIA Equities Forex Forex Indices Nasdaq USD SPX 500

Latest market news

Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
Today 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
Yesterday 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Yesterday 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Yesterday 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Yesterday 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Yesterday 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Forex trading
USD/CAD Outlook: Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 3, 2023 02:16 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/NOK running higher as ECB members remain hawkish
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      February 7, 2023 04:03 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        OPEC+ preview: Will OPEC+ cut production again?
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        November 30, 2022 04:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.