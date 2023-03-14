US Open: Stocks rise after inflation data

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 1:05 PM
43 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.90 at 32300

S&P futures +1.3% at 3906

Nasdaq futures +1.2% at 12063

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 7598

Dax +1.5% at 15214

Core inflation rises by more than expected on a monthly basis

US stocks are holding on to gains following the US inflation data and as investors continue to monitor the fallout of the SVB bank closely.

US inflation cooled as expected to 6% YoY, down from 6.4% in January. Meanwhile, core CPI cooled to 5.5% , down from 5.6% as expected. On a monthly basis core inflation came in at +0.5%, slightly hotter than the +0.4% forecast.

The market had been preparing itself for hotter-than-expected inflation, so the in-line numbers were met with a sigh of relief from the stock markets. Futures have held onto gains suggesting that the market is still looking at a 25 basis point hike from the Fed in the March meeting. This is down from the 50 basis point hike expected mid-last week.

Meanwhile, expectations of the Fed holding interest rates unchanged fell to 12%, down from 35% prior to the data. The market started to price in a pause by the Fed in the wake of the SVB collapse.

Shares in regional US banks have steadied in pre-market trading, after steep losses yesterday amid fears of contagion. Regional lenders are likely to remain in the spotlight after warnings about their credit rating could keep pressure on the sector.

For now, traders see yesterday’s selloff as overdone with regional banks such as First Republic Bank and Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Corporate news

For now, traders see yesterday’s selloff in regional banks as overdone with banks such as First Republic Bank and Western Alliance Bancorporation rising. Major banks such as Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley were also rising.

Uber & Lyft rises pre-market after a California appeals court ruled that they can treat workers as independent contractors.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq rebounds from the 50 sma, rising above the 50 & 200 sma. The 50 sma is crossing above the 200 sma in a bullish signal. Buyers will look for a rise above 12200 the December high ahead of 12900 the 2023 high. Sellers could look for a break below 200 sma at 11900, to open the door to 11690 the 100 sma. A break below here creates a lower low.

nasdaq chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is rising after the inflation data, boosted by sticky core inflation and as investors priced in a 25 bps while reducing the probability of the Fed leaving the hiking cycle on pause. 

EUR/USD is falls in a quiet day for the euro, with little in the way of economic data investors are focused on US inflation data and Thursday’s ECB meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 bps.

GBP/USD is falling after UK labour market data showed that the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%. Average pay rose growth slowed to 6.5%, which along with falling vacancies and the fallout from SVB could prompt the BoE to pause rate hikes next week. 

EUR/USD -0.16% at 1.0640

GBP/USD -0.17% at 1.2053

 

Oil extends the sell-off

Oil prices continue to fall extending yesterday's sell-off as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank fueled fears of a fresh financial crisis. The sell-off in regional US banks yesterday hit risk sentiment with investors selling out of riskier assets such as oil. While the sell-off in equities has paused, oil remains under pressure.

On the supply side, the API is expected to release inventory data later today U S crude inventories are expected to have risen by around 60,000 barrels last week.

Looking further ahead, the OPEC monthly oil report is also due to be released later today, with the IEA report due on Wednesday.

 

WTI crude trades -1.5% at $73.10

Brent trades at -1.2% at $78,80

 

 

Looking ahead

15:00 US inflation expectations

 


 

 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD Oil Nasdaq

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.