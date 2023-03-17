US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:56 PM
31 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.8% at 31985

S&P futures -0.6% at 3934

Nasdaq futures -0.4% at 12538

In Europe

FTSE -0.46% at 7370

Dax -0.9% at 14850

Nasdaq is set to gain over 5% this week

US stocks point to a lower open after strong gains in the previous session, as the relief rally following the lifeline for First Republic bank starts to reverse.

Yesterday major banks in the US, including Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan teamed together to deposit $30 billion of uninsured deposits into First Republic Bank, a regional lender which had suffered following the collapse of SVB.

The move had initially boosted confidence in the financial sector helping the Dow Jones rise 1.1% yesterday. However, those gains are not being extended today. Still, US equities are on track for a solid week. The Nasdaq is set to gain 5.2% this week it’s the best week since November. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is on track to rise 2.6% this week its best weekly performance since January.

The turmoil in the financial sector has seen investors reprice Federal Reserve rate hike expectations. Many investors are now expecting a 25% basis point rate hike next week, down from a 50 basis point rate hike that had been widely expected just over a week ago.

Looking ahead, on the economic calendar, University of Michigan consumer sentiment is expected to hold steady in March at 67, which is a 13 month high.

Corporate news

FedEx trades 11% higher premarket after beating quarterly earnings expectations and upwardly revising its 2023 earnings forecast. EPS was $3.41, well ahead of the $2.73 forecast as the cost-cutting programme brings results.

Nvidia try its higher pre-market after Morgan Stanley upwardly revised its stance on the chip maker to overweight from equal weight amid rising excitement surrounding AI.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq rebounded off the 100 sma and has pushed above the 250 sma trading at a monthly high. The break above resistance at 12500, plus the 50 sma crossing above the 200 S ma in a golden cross formation and the RSI above 50, keep buyers hopeful of further gains. Buyers will look to break above resistance at 12900, the 2023 high in order to bring 13200, the Aug 26 high into play. On the flipside, the port can be seen at 12200, the December high, with the breaks below here exposing the 200 sma at 11900.

nasdaq chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR, GBP rises

The USD is falling as investors continued to digest the turmoil that has been unleashed across the financial markets this week The US dollar hasn't been attracting safe-haven flows. Instead, investors are questioning whether the Fed will adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes, pulling the dollar lower.

EUR/USD is rising capitalising on the weaker U.S. dollar as investors continue to digest the 50 basis point rate hike from the ECB on Thursday. The central bank acknowledged the stress in the financial sector and said some individual institutions could be adversely affected by higher rates. There was no guidance as to what the ECB could do at the next meeting, instead saying the decision will be data-driven.

GBP/USD is edging higher as investors look ahead to next week’s Bank of England monetary policy meeting. The meeting comes after chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in the budget that he will pump an additional 20 billion into the UK economy, which could encourage the central bank to continue hiking rates. UK inflation remains in double digits but is expected to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year.

EUR/USD +0.08% at 1.0620

GBP/USD +0.2% at 1.2130

Oil rises but remains below $70

Oil prices are pushing higher for a second straight day, but are still set to record a steep loss across the week, marking the largest weekly fall since December.

Oil remains below $70 a barrel as it continued to hover around a 15-month low. Oil prices have been pressurised this week by the turmoil in the financial sector, raising fears of another financial crisis hitting the demand outlook.

Oil prices to appear to have found a bottom and are attempting to grind higher. As OPEC representatives pointed out, this week’s price weakness is owing to financial drivers rather than any fundamental change to supply and demand imbalances. According to OPEC sources, expectations are for the oil market to stabilise.

Meanwhile, optimism surrounding China's demand recovery continued to support the oil demand outlook. US crude exports to China headed towards their highest level in almost 2 1/2 years this month.

 

WTI crude trades +0.6% at $67.50

Brent trades at +0.2% at $73.80

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 US Michigan consumer sentiment

 


 

 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD Nasdaq Oil Banks

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM
Baseline: Peru announces reopening of key mining corridor, adding copper exports to world supply
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 11:05 AM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 09:29 AM
        Gold trading
        Two Trades to Watch: Gold, DAX
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:16 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.